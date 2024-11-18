Morning Joe tries to restart communications with Donald Trump





Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, longtime co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, made a shocking announcement Monday. After years of no dialogue with Donald Trump, the duo traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet the president-elect. “Joe and I realized it was time to do something different,” Brzezinski said. And it starts not only by talking about Donald Trump, but also by talking with him.

The couple's visit to Trump headquarters marked the first time Brzezinski and Scarborough had seen the president-elect in person in seven years, according to Brzezinski. They also had not spoken directly to Trump since March 2020, except for a brief call Scarborough made to Trump following the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to the segment from Monday.

Scarborough noted that they spoke to Trump about a host of concerns, including abortion, immigration and political retaliation, to which he said: “We disagreed on many issues . But what they did agree on was the decision to restart communications between the two camps. Brzezinski also challenged those who will likely wonder why the two men willingly met with Trump after covering for him so ruthlessly throughout his administration and beyond, saying why wouldn't we, pointing to five years of war policy that divided Washington significantly.

Brzezinski referenced his father, the late diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, noting that he spoke with world leaders who sharply disagreed with him and the United States, a task shared by journalists and commentators.

While both men were close to Trump during his first election campaign in 2016, the relationship deteriorated significantly as the hosts became persistent critics and the former president attacked Brzezinski repeatedly during his tenure . On social media, Trump called Brzezinski a low-IQ Crazy Mika and claimed in a series of posts that she was bleeding profusely following a facelift at a social event at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. Trump even promoted a conspiracy. theory that Scarborough had committed murder, a line of attack the host called extraordinarily cruel.

The morning news Joe is relaxing with Trump comes as MSNBC faces ratings woes following Trump's election earlier this month, and amid questions about whether there will be a similar appetite for resistance media as during Trump's first term.

The week following Election Day, the cable network saw a 39% viewership decline compared to the network's October average. And prime-time audiences saw an even more significant decline, with viewership down 53%, according to Nielsen figures.

