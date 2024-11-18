US warns Turkey against hosting Hamas leaders





The United States on Monday warned Turkey against hosting Hamas leaders, saying Washington does not believe leaders of a terrorist organization should live comfortably. Asked about reports that some Hamas leaders had left Qatar to settle in Turkey, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller would not confirm the reports, but said he would not. was not in a position to challenge them. He said Washington would make it clear to the Turkish government that there could no longer be business as usual relations with Hamas. Miller added that some Hamas leaders are indicted by the United States and that Washington believes they should be handed over to the United States. “We do not believe that the leaders of a vicious terrorist organization should live comfortably anywhere, and that certainly includes … a major city of one of our major allies and partners,” Miller told the journalists during a regular press briefing. A Turkish diplomatic source on Monday denied reports that Hamas had moved its political office to Turkey, adding that members of the Palestinian militant group only visited the country from time to time. A protester waves Turkish and Palestinian flags during a demonstration to express support for Palestinians in Gaza, a day before the anniversary of the October 7 attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Suspension of mediation Qatar said last week it had told Hamas and Israel it would suspend mediation efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until that both are serious about resuming talks. Doha also said media reports that it had asked Hamas to leave the Gulf Arab country were not accurate. “Members of the Hamas politburo travel to Turkey from time to time. Claims that the Hamas politburo is based in Turkey do not reflect the truth,” the diplomatic source said. Later on Monday, Hamas dismissed the reports, calling them “rumors that the (Israeli) occupation tries to publish from time to time.” NATO member Turkey has sharply criticized Israel for its offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

