Imran Khan's party steps up efforts to protest Islamabad as administration bans public gatherings





ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of workers lost their jobs following the closure of more than 50,000 power looms in Pakistan's Faisalabad district in two years due to soaring electricity prices, this said weekend a player in the sector, with those responsible committed to exploring viable solutions.

Power looms are mechanized devices that automate the weaving process. Faisalabad, located in Pakistan's populous Punjab province, is the hub of the country's textile industry, housing 125,000 power looms in its industrial zone.

The sector produces nearly 91% of Pakistan's gray fabric, which also sells well in the international market.

Over the past two years, more than 200,000 workers have lost their jobs in Faisalabad after the closure of some 50,000 power looms, said Saeed Ahmad, joint secretary of the Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association. , at Arab News. The rest of the industry is also on the verge of shutting down due to ineffective government policies.

Ahmad said rising electricity prices over the past two years were the main factor behind the shutdowns, with the unit cost of electricity increasing from Rs 19 to Rs 55, along with additional taxes .

It's a small industry and people can't afford to pay millions of dollars in electricity bills every month, he said, adding that additional costs of doing business, such as higher interest rates, had also reached double digits.

Ahmad noted that while some power loom owners had switched to solar energy to run their industrial units, this option was prohibitively expensive for most.

If you have to operate the loom, you cannot disconnect from the national grid because the solar station will not work on cloudy days, he explained.

Ahmad urged the government to lower electricity prices and provide loans to the industry to keep it operational.

The powerloom industry contributes to the national economy through textile exports, but the government is not willing to provide incentives to keep it afloat, he said.

Speaking to Arab News, Javed Iqbal Malik, principal economic advisor at the Punjab Department of Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development, admitted that the cost of doing business has increased due to the tariff hike electricity.

I don't know the exact extent of the closure of handlooms in Faisalabad, but one thing is certain: the cost of doing business has increased and many businesses, including manufacturing, have become unprofitable, he said. -he declared.

We will look into the matter and discuss it with the industry to find viable solutions, as this industry is vital for textile exports and economy, he added.

Khurram Shahzad, senior economist, said Pakistan's economy had faced significant challenges over the past two years as the country narrowly avoided a sovereign debt default, which also had an impact on the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing sector, including the power loom industry, has been affected by three factors: interest rates, energy costs and taxes, all of which have reached record levels over the past two years, he told Arab News.

Shahzad noted that although the interest rate had fallen in recent months, it remained in double digits.

He added that the government promised to reduce electricity tariffs to ease the cost of doing business.

Taxes on the formal sector are expected to be reduced in the coming months as the economy stabilizes, which will contribute to the growth of the manufacturing sector, he said.

