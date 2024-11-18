Trump confirms he will use US military to carry out mass deportations | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said Monday his administration would declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

In an early morning social media post, Trump responded TRUE!!! to a message from Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, who wrote on November 8 that the next administration would use military means to reverse Biden's invasion through a program of mass deportations.

Since his decisive victory, Trump has said he intends to keep his campaign promise to carry out mass deportations on the first day of his presidency. But many aspects of what he describes as the largest deportation program in American history remain unclear.

Trump has already suggested he will rely on war powers, military troops and sympathetic state and local leaders. It is almost certain that a campaign of this magnitude and the use of military personnel to carry it out will invite legal challenges and pushback from Democratic leaders, some of whom have already declared that they would refuse to cooperate with Trump's deportation agenda.

Through announcements about his staff, the president-elect assembled a team of loyalists and hard-liners to implement an immigration crackdown during his second term.

Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in his first administration, was named border czar with broad powers. In a short social media post announcing the position, Trump said Homan would be responsible for all deportations of illegal aliens to their home countries.

Stephen Miller, a leading advocate of the last administration's most controversial immigration policies, including the use of family separation as a deterrent, is also returning for a second term. Miller was named deputy chief of staff for White House policy and homeland security adviser, giving him considerable influence over immigration policy.

To complete the team, he named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a loyalist with a long record as a hard-liner on immigration, to be his next Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Experts and advocates say a deportation campaign of the scale described by Trump would raise legal and logistical challenges, not to mention the skyrocketing costs and infrastructure needed to deport and expel millions of people, including many have lived in the country for at least a decade. , contribute to the workforce, and share a home with U.S. citizen family members.

Trump and Miller described plans to federalize state National Guard personnel and deploy them to enforce immigration, including sending troops from friendly Republican-governed states to neighboring states whose governors refuse to participate. Miller also advocated for the construction of large-scale detention camps and tents.

In his first post-election interview, Trump told NBC News he had no choice but to implement a mass deportation plan, no matter the cost.

It's not about price, he said. This is not really the case, we have no choice. When people killed and murdered, when drug lords destroyed countries, and now they're going to go back to those countries because they're not staying here. There is no price tag.

According to an estimate by the American Immigration Council, deporting a million people a year would cost more than $960 billion over a decade.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he will deport at least 15 million and possibly as many as 20 million people who are in the United States illegally, but that figure is unverified.

An estimated 11 million people were living in the United States without authorization in 2022, according to a Pew Research analysis. Migration to the U.S. border reached record levels in 2022 and 2023 before dropping significantly in 2024, following a stepped-up crackdown by Mexico and a crackdown on asylum by the Biden administration.

It's unclear exactly who the Trump administration would target to deport. His election campaign rhetoric has often failed to distinguish between immigrants who have legal status and those who are in the country illegally. And throughout the campaign, Trump claimed that immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border in recent years were driving up crime, even though violent crime is down nationwide and studies show immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than American citizens.

During the campaign, Trump's team repeatedly refused to rule out deporting Dreamers, young adults brought to the United States as children, hundreds of thousands of whom are allowed to live and to work in the United States under an Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. (Daca).

Questions remain about how the searches would be conducted and where people would be detained. Civil liberties advocates have previously raised concerns that people with legal status or even U.S. citizens are being swept up in a sprawling dragnet.

Meanwhile, advocates pushed back against Trump's assertion that he would enter office with a mandate to carry out mass raids. They point to data that shows most people do not support mass deportations, especially when respondents are informed about the potential impacts on the economy, the workforce and American families.

The term strategy is clear: to create fear, panic and chaos in our communities, because as bullies, that is how they thrive, said Greisa Martnez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream Action , a network of groups that advocate for Dreamers. a post-election debriefing. She added: Trump may be re-elected, but he does not have a mandate to come and destroy our communities.

