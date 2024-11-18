Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping meet at the G20 summit in Rio





I wish to work with you, Prime Minister, to make our comprehensive strategic partnership more mature, stable and fruitful, and bring more stability and certainty to the region and the world as a whole. The latter two met for a formal bilateral meeting in Beijing last December and at the G20 summit in Bali in late 2022, marking a resumption of high-level talks after several years without leader-to-leader meetings. The chill in diplomatic relations follows China's criticism of Australian security decisions, including the passage of laws against foreign interference, concerns about cyber threats emanating from China and the formation of the alliance AUKUS with the United States and the United Kingdom. President Xi Jinping and the Chinese delegation during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Australian delegation in Rio de Janeiro. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen While the Abbott government struck a free trade deal with China in 2014, differences over regional security, including the construction of Chinese military bases in the South China Sea, led to a series of Chinese bans on the coal, barley, lobster, wine and other Australian products. . The government said last month that improved relations with China had restored Australian exports worth $20 billion. Xi stepped up his message about a multipolar world at the G20 and at the previous gathering of regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Peru on Friday and Saturday. The Chinese leader held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Peru and Chile. Albanese thanked Xi for welcoming him to Beijing last year and for the two men resuming leaders' meetings between the two countries. Loading The prime minister made no mention of the differences between the two countries in his public comments, as journalists filmed and recorded the opening remarks of the bilateral meeting. But he used these private meetings to raise worrying issues, including the death sentence suspended against Australian writer Yang Hengjun, still imprisoned in China. At a news conference after the meeting, Albanese said improved relations with China had helped save jobs, but he would still address the differences between the two countries. Our security partnership, our alliance, is with the United States, he said. I said that we would disagree where necessary and that we disagree on a whole range of issues. We have different political systems. I raised human rights issues, I talked about Taiwan, I talked about cybersecurity, I talked about providing assets to Russia, I talked about the ICBM missile test that I had also previously spoken with the Chinese Prime Minister. us in Australia. The prime minister's office said it spoke with Xi about international peace, climate change and consular issues, among other issues. Albanese is seeking stronger support for Ukraine at the G20 and is backing a deal on climate finance at UN negotiations this month in Azerbaijan. In a sign of Xi's diplomatic efforts at the G20 summit, the president was joined by several senior officials during his talks with Albanese. Among them were Politburo member Cai Qi, Foreign Minister and Politburo member Wang Yi, Director of the Political Research Bureau Jiang Jinquan, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie, Minister of Finance Lan Foan, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Governor of the People's Bank of China. Pan Gongsheng. Cut through the noise from federal politics with news, opinions and expert analysis. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter.

