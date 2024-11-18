UK seeks pragmatic relationship with China: PM

G20:

Keir Starmer wants a meeting with Xi Jinping to lead to closer ties with China, which he sees as a key part of boosting Britain's economy, but not all lawmakers support the move.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would become the first British prime minister in six years to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (), promising to turn the page in UK-China relations by building a pragmatic and serious relationship.

Starmer and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves have sought to thaw relations with the world's second-largest economy for pragmatic reasons, suggesting the UK cannot achieve its growth ambitions without better terms with China.

However, the move to deepen ties is likely to spark controversy among human rights groups and backbenchers, as well as several senior Tory MPs who have made the subject to sanctions imposed by China.

Photo: Reuters

British lawmakers Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, both prominent Conservative critics of China, called on Starmer to use the meeting to raise with Xi the plight of British nationals, including Jimmy Lai (), the media owner pro-democracy detained and tried in Hong Kong.

Starmer was due to meet Xi yesterday after press time in Rio de Janeiro at the G20 summit, a meeting of world leaders that is likely to be marked by divisions over the climate crisis and Ukraine.

No British prime minister has met Xi since then-British Prime Minister Theresa May visited Beijing in 2018 amid a trade push during Brexit negotiations, although her successor , former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke with the Chinese president during the pandemic.

Since then, relations have cooled significantly due to cyber threats, a crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong and sanctions against British MPs.

Then-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attempted to repair relations at the G20 summit in 2022, where a bilateral meeting was planned but canceled due to developments in Ukraine. However, Conservative leaders have toyed with naming China as a threat to British security in stronger language than that used by the United States.

Tugendhat said: Jimmy Lai [] a British citizen is subjected to a show trial in Hong Kong. Others are under threat here in the UK.

It is vital that Starmer raises Mr Lais' case and the threats we are witnessing against other British nationals who have spoken out and are now here in the UK. Starmer must clearly defend Britain against authoritarian rule in Beijing, he added.

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs visited China last month, a sign that the new Labor government sees renewing better relations as a priority.

Reeves, who would play a leading role in seeking new economic opportunities with China, will visit Beijing in January.

In his remarks ahead of his meeting with Xi, Starmer sought to dismiss dire predictions about the summit, at which a number of world leaders would face electoral defeat.

It is in the UK's interests to engage on the global stage, whether that is building strong and successful partnerships with our closest allies or being frank with those whose values ​​differ from ours, Starmer said.

Starmer hopes to meet at least eight world leaders in one-on-one talks in Rio.

Speaking to journalists en route to the summit, Starmer stressed the need for a realistic approach, saying it was important that he met Xi and highlighting the potential economic benefits without mentioning the potential security and economic risks. improvement of relationships.

We are both global players, global powers, both permanent members of the [UN] Security Council and the G20. China's economy is obviously the second largest in the world, he said.

It is one of our largest trading partners and I will therefore have serious and pragmatic discussions with the President when I meet him, he added.

Number 10 said any changes to the relationship would at all times be anchored in the UK's national interests, adding that there are clear areas of mutual cooperation, including on international stability, climate and growth.

Starmer would be firm on the need to have honest conversations about areas of disagreement, while competing and challenging where we need to, he added.