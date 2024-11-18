Erdogan plans to present proposal to freeze Ukraine war at G20 summit





Bloombergreported the information. The outlet noted that after nearly 1,000 days of war between Russia and Ukraine, allies are urging Zelensky to consider new ways to force Putin to the negotiating table. Two European officials said more countries are calling on Zelensky to compromise because neither side can achieve a decisive victory. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the latest NATO member to join the discussions. According to sources familiar with his plans, he intends to propose freezing the conflict along the current front lines at the G20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. China and Brazil, who have been advocating for an international conference involving both parties since May, will also participate in the summit. Erdogan's proposal includes postponing discussions on Ukraine's NATO membership for at least 10 years, seeing this as a concession to Putin. The Turkish initiative suggests creating a demilitarized zone in eastern Donbass, where Russia has controlled territories since 2014. The plan also proposes deploying international forces to maintain peace, while Ukraine would receive military supplies in compensation for the delay in its accession to NATO. The sudden clamor for a settlement shows renewed urgency among Ukraine's allies trying to preempt Trump's return and the possibility of drastic cuts in U.S. support, the outlet said, noting that the presence of North Korean troops alongside Russia further intensifies tensions. desire for a rapid end to the conflict. Despite significant military losses, Putin has shown little inclination towards a ceasefire. Last week, he said he was ready to begin negotiations, but only on terms that take into account Russia's security interests and territorial gains. Moreover, the Kremlin could interpret the growing pressure on Ukraine as validation of its war of attrition strategy. The Kremlin's response Russian leader Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov categorically rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to freeze the war in Ukraine, Medusa reports. According to him, the project was not discussed at the level of the leaders of the two countries and the Kremlin only learned about it through media publications. In this case, the conditions formulated in June by President Putin remain fully relevant. This is what needs to be done to end the fighting, he added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes the war in Ukraine could easily end if US President Donald Trump's administration takes a hands-off approach to resolving the situation.

