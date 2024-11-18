Chinese President Xi highlights “Southern” measures at G20

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of measures to boost global development in his remarks Monday at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing Beijing's support for its global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road, and a joint technology initiative to support the so-called global project. Southern countries.

Xi said the International Cooperation Initiative for Open Science would be led by China, Brazil, South Africa and the African Union to ensure that technological advancements benefit less developed, underdeveloped and in development.

“China supports the G20 in implementing practical cooperation for the benefit of countries in the South,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He also said China expects imports from developing countries to reach $8 trillion by 2030.

The Global South generally refers to countries classified as developing by the United Nations, but also includes China and several wealthy Gulf states. In recent years, China and Russia have stepped up their use of the group to highlight their efforts to support the developing world and increase their political, military and economic influence.

Beyond its advocacy in favor of countries in the South, China is also taking advantage of the G20 summit to strengthen its bilateral relations, by meeting British and Australian leaders on Monday, as well as by welcoming Brazil.

Xi's meeting on Monday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was a first for the two countries since 2018. Both sides were keen to build positive relations, despite a growing range of differences ranging from security concerns to human rights.

During his meeting with Xi, Starmer said he wanted relations between the two countries to be consistent, lasting and respectful. He also stressed that Britain was committed to the rule of law.

Relations between Britain and China have become strained in recent years over a range of issues, including the case of Hong Kong media tycoon and British national Jimmy Lai, who is currently on trial in the port city, a former colony British.

Starmer raised Lai's case directly during his meeting with Xi on Monday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi told Starmer that the two countries have the potential to strengthen cooperation and are expected to open new prospects for China-British relations.

During his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Xi welcomed what he called “positive progress” in relations, according to Chinese state media. Much like relations between Beijing and Britain, relations between Australia and China have been strained in recent years.

After the G20 summit, Xi will pay a state visit to Brazil in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.