Connect with us

Politics

Chinese President Xi highlights “Southern” measures at G20

Chinese President Xi highlights “Southern” measures at G20

 


Washington

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of measures to boost global development in his remarks Monday at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing Beijing's support for its global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road, and a joint technology initiative to support the so-called global project. Southern countries.

Xi said the International Cooperation Initiative for Open Science would be led by China, Brazil, South Africa and the African Union to ensure that technological advancements benefit less developed, underdeveloped and in development.

“China supports the G20 in implementing practical cooperation for the benefit of countries in the South,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He also said China expects imports from developing countries to reach $8 trillion by 2030.

The Global South generally refers to countries classified as developing by the United Nations, but also includes China and several wealthy Gulf states. In recent years, China and Russia have stepped up their use of the group to highlight their efforts to support the developing world and increase their political, military and economic influence.

Beyond its advocacy in favor of countries in the South, China is also taking advantage of the G20 summit to strengthen its bilateral relations, by meeting British and Australian leaders on Monday, as well as by welcoming Brazil.

Xi's meeting on Monday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was a first for the two countries since 2018. Both sides were keen to build positive relations, despite a growing range of differences ranging from security concerns to human rights.

During his meeting with Xi, Starmer said he wanted relations between the two countries to be consistent, lasting and respectful. He also stressed that Britain was committed to the rule of law.

Relations between Britain and China have become strained in recent years over a range of issues, including the case of Hong Kong media tycoon and British national Jimmy Lai, who is currently on trial in the port city, a former colony British.

Starmer raised Lai's case directly during his meeting with Xi on Monday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi told Starmer that the two countries have the potential to strengthen cooperation and are expected to open new prospects for China-British relations.

During his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Xi welcomed what he called “positive progress” in relations, according to Chinese state media. Much like relations between Beijing and Britain, relations between Australia and China have been strained in recent years.

After the G20 summit, Xi will pay a state visit to Brazil in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-s-xi-highlights-global-south-measures-at-g20/7868441.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: