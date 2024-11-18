Imran Khan to be charged on November 25 in May 9 riots case





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is expected to be indicted in the May 9 riots case on November 25.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi fixed the date for indictment after hearing arguments in a recent session. The former prime minister was produced before the court, where he was also given additional copies of the challan.

However, Khan's lawyers raised objections, alleging that the additional documents had been falsified and were not part of the original challan.

So far, the prosecution has submitted 11 complaints in the case, while 120 defendants have received copies. The court declared 23 accused, including Shehbaz Gill, Murad Saeed and Zulfi Bukhari, absconders, ordering confiscation of their properties. Additionally, the court ordered the Director General of Immigration to impose travel restrictions on those on the run.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to November 25, when the court will formally indict the PTI leader.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had granted bail to Imran Khan in four cases related to May 9. ATC judge Arshad Javed while presiding over the hearings and approved the bail pleas filed by the former prime minister.

The court, however, ruled on the plea of ​​Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar, seeking additional time for arguments. The judge said sufficient time had been given for arguments, which were not presented on time.

Punjab's attorney general accused Khan of inciting his supporters to attack military installations if arrested. Despite these allegations, the court had accepted Khan's bail in four cases, including the burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office, with bail fixed at Rs 550,000.

Khan had also asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to object to the transfer of the May 9 cases to military courts. Filed through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari, Khan's petition named the Justice Secretary, Interior Secretary, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government as respondents.

The petition claimed that the transfer of civil cases to military courts was unjustified. In response, IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered the government to clarify its position, granting additional time to the defense ministry to present its position.

The debate over military trials of civilians erupted after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government initiated such proceedings for those involved in the May 9 riots. However, the Supreme Court declared military trials against civilians unconstitutional in a ruling in October 2023, then suspended in December by a 5-1 majority.

The May 9 unrest erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case. The riots led to the vandalism of several military and state properties, including the residence of the Lahore corps commanders. The government claims that PTI leaders orchestrated these attacks as part of a premeditated plan.

The PTI has repeatedly denied the allegations, with party officials saying Khan had only called for peaceful protests. Lawyers representing Khan have refuted allegations that he incited violence, rejecting media reports attributing inflammatory comments to him. Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser, speaking on a private television show, stressed that Khan had not issued any directives to target military installations.

Intezar Panjutha, another of Khan's lawyers, told a news conference that reports suggesting Khan had admitted to calling for protests outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi were false. Panjutha confirmed that he was present during Khan's conversations with journalists at Adiala prison and that the attributed statements were fabricated.

Imran Khan faces 12 pending cases related to the May 9 riots. These cases, lodged at police stations in Lahore, include Sarwar Road, Gulberg, Race Course, Shadman, Mughalpura and Model Town. The government says these incidents were part of an “organized” effort to target state and military institutions.

The November 25 indictment is expected to be a pivotal moment in this high-profile case. This comes amid heightened political tensions, with the PTI accusing the government of using legal means to remove its leadership.

Former prime ministers' legal battles have attracted international attention, particularly regarding the constitutionality of military trials of civilians. As the case progresses, it is expected to set important legal precedents while further influencing Pakistan's political landscape.

