Cooperative relationship between Taiwan and Indonesia





The collaboration between Indonesia and Taiwan has been going on for a long time, bringing many benefits to both sides. Taiwan is a strategic ally that offers advantageous prospects to Indonesia. Collaboration between the two countries is based on strategic values ​​that go beyond pragmatic political concerns. The cooperation framework established by Taiwan and Indonesia emphasizes strategic values ​​that strengthen their respective national positions and existence. Indonesia has always considered other countries, especially Taiwan, as allies. This notion is a fundamental aspect of Indonesian international relations, which Indonesian presidents have constantly emphasized, from Sukarno to Joko Widodo and now Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo has considerable experience and expertise in international politics. Its international political principles are clearly reflected in its political speeches, narratives, arguments, attitudes and actions, indicating that it regards other nations as strategic partners in the defense of nationalism, justice and humanity in the pursuit of world peace, as provided for in the country's constitution. Republic of Indonesia. What would be the future relations between Taiwan and Indonesia? Based on Prabowo's foreign policy practices, it is evident that the ties between the two nations would strengthen. Taiwan benefits from opportunities and access in Indonesia to cultivate ties across all sectors, particularly in education. Taiwan has educational initiatives in Indonesia, such as the Ministry of Education Scholarship, Huayu Enrichment Scholarship, and Special International Industrial Talent Training Program. At the same time, Indonesians have considerable interest in continuing their studies in Taiwan, as evidenced by the annual increase in the number of Indonesian students: 5,074 in 2016, a sharp increase to 13,804 in 2020, followed by 16,639 in 2022 and from 16,725 last year. The economic and trade sectors also demonstrate a strong cooperative partnership between Taiwan and Indonesia. Taiwan is an important strategic investor in Indonesia, with cumulative investments amounting to US$15.3 billion and generating approximately 1 million jobs. This investment was not a sudden and isolated action; it was a protracted process characterized by positive communication and relationships that resulted in a mutually beneficial agreement between the two parties from a political economy perspective. This data illustrates the effectiveness of Taiwanese diplomacy in Indonesia and indicates that relations between the two countries are strengthening, suggesting a future of even stronger relations. Prabowo is often seen as viewing Taiwan as part of one China, indicating that he does not politically recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. However, this does not mean that it neglects Taiwan's status as Indonesia's strategic partner. The collaboration between the two nations demonstrates a positive bond that creates the potential to strengthen their status as a global power, which would undoubtedly have a favorable impact on international politics. The Indonesian government provides Taiwan with access and opportunity to engage in activities in different vital sectors, potentially strengthening its presence in Indonesia. Many Indonesians hold bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from Taiwanese universities, directly and indirectly enhancing the nation's stature and recognition in international politics. Taiwan has also made investments that favorably influence the interests of both countries. This indicates that the prospects for collaboration between Taiwan and Indonesia would become stronger and more lasting. Salahudin is a policy analyst and director of the Research, Service and Cooperation Office at Muhammadiyah Malang University in Indonesia.

