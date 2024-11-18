Trump says media is 'vital' to making America 'great' again, pledges to work with 'free, fair and open' press





EXCLUSIVE: PALM BEACH, Fla. President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that to “make America great again” it is “vital” to have a “free, fair and open media,” telling Fox News Digital that he believes he has “an obligation” to the American people to work with the press, even with those who have treated him “beyond comprehension.”

In an exclusive interview Monday morning, the president-elect said he is transforming America into “the greatest and most powerful country in the world.”

Trump discussed his relationship with the media and how he plans to interact with the press during his second term.

“In order to make America great again, it is very important, even vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press,” Trump said.

Trump met with MSNBC's “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in Palm Beach on Friday, his first meeting with both in seven years.

Former then-President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

“I received a call from Joe Scarborough requesting a meeting for him and Mika, and I agreed that it would be a good thing for such a meeting to take place,” Trump said. “We met at Mar-a-Lago Friday morning at 8:00.”

Trump said the meeting was “extremely cordial.”

“A lot of things were discussed and I really appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication,” he said. “In many ways, it’s a shame this wasn’t done a long time ago.”

Trump added that they “congratulated me on running a great, flawless campaign, a campaign for the history books, which I truly believe, but it was also a campaign where I worked for a long time and tough, perhaps longer and tougher than any presidential candidate in history.”

“We talked about various announced and upcoming cabinet members. As expected, some, but not all, they really like,” Trump said. “The meeting ended very positively and we agreed to talk in the future.”

Trump added: “I expect this to happen with other media outlets, even those that have been extremely hostile.”

The president-elect said he felt he had “an obligation to the American public, and to our country itself, to be open and available to the press.”

“If we’re not treated fairly, this will end,” Trump said. “The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump told Fox News Digital that he would “do whatever it takes to take our country to the highest level it's ever been.”

“We have made a good start and I will be open and free about further developments as they take place, including relations with the media,” he said.

Trump said he “obviously” “has the upper hand right now.”

“And while many others are calling for meetings, I am not looking for retaliation, grandstanding or destroying the people who have treated me very unfairly, even beyond belief,” he said. -he declared. “I’m always looking to give a second or even a third chance, but I’m never ready to give a fourth chance, that’s where I hold my ground.”

Trump, however, thanked “the many reporters, journalists, broadcasts and new media sources, of which there are many, who have been truthful, honest and professional over the years of my presidency and my candidacies.”

“They’re the ones who kept me in the game, and they’re the ones who gave me a victory like our country has rarely seen before,” Trump said. “These people and these organizations, and they know who they are, should be and are very proud of themselves, and they have the right to be proud. And I have the right to say congratulations to them.”

Meanwhile, Trump tapped the majority of his top cabinet officials in just a week and a half after his massive election victory.

President-elect Donald Trump attends the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

His transition team is being led from Palm Beach, Florida, before returning to Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

“I will soon begin the process of transforming America into the greatest and most powerful country in the world,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “But at the same time, it must be a fair and just country, a country that others around the world will admire and emulate.”

The president-elect added: “Hopefully, our success will make the world itself a much better and safer place.” »

