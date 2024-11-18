More than 40 US lawmakers sign letter demanding Imran Khan's release; the opposition condemns this action – International





Washington DC [US]November 18 (ANI): In a major development, over 40 US lawmakers have called on US President Joe Biden to advocate for the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with all other political prisoners in the country and to ensure their safety. in line with the findings of the UN task force report, Geo TV reported.

In a letter addressed to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take action and act for the release of the incarcerated prime minister.

The details were shared by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), American Wing, on social media platform X.

He noted that “46 members of the United States House of Representatives, including members of the Republican and Democratic parties, have written a letter to President Joe Biden calling for urgent action for the release of Imran Khan.”

According to the message, the letter was jointly led by Susan Wild and John James.

Importantly, PTI said the letter criticized the role of US Ambassador Donald Blome and his failure to “integrate the concerns of the Pakistani American community into his work, including meaningfully advocating for the release of political prisoners, restoration of human rights”. human rights or respect for democratic principles.

Geo News reported that Pakistan denounced the resolution, saying it “stemmed from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.”

According to Geo News, in their letter to the President, the US lawmakers, while referring to H. Res. 901, said the legislation brought together Democrats and Republicans in support of a change in U.S. policy, focusing on the escalating human rights abuses and erosion of civil liberties in Pakistan following the “imperfect” elections of February 2024.

“These elections were characterized by widespread irregularities, electoral fraud and state repression of the country's main party, the PTI, including disenfranchisement before the vote, as well as the annulment of the results in the constituency level, which showed a landslide victory. for independent candidates associated with the PTI,” Geo TV noted.

According to Geo TV, US lawmakers also expressed disappointment over the “use of mass arrests, arbitrary detentions and the establishment of a de facto firewall against social media platforms, with reports of “broader efforts to slow down Internet access speeds.”

According to Geo TV, the lawmakers said a focal point of their concerns was the illegal detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since August last year in multiple cases ranging from corruption to “widely perceived” terrorism. as Pakistan's most popular political figure. “.

It was also noted that several activists associated with the PTI, including senior party leaders like Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had been in detention for over a year.

In a significant statement, Geo TV noted that US lawmakers said: “Given these alarming developments, we believe a change in approach at the US Embassy in Islamabad is urgently needed. »

Last month, as many as 60 members of the US House of Representatives had written a letter to the president, calling on him to use Washington's influence with Islamabad to secure Khan's release, Geo News had reported earlier.

The letter becomes significant as it marks the first such collective appeal by several members of the US Congress for the release of Imran Khan.

Opposition political parties expressed disappointment, saying “PTI continually invites foreign intervention for the release of PTI founder,” PPP Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman said.

The letter written by US Congress members is a clear interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, she said, adding that the move was against international norms, Geo TV reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymirror.lk/international/More-than-40-US-lawmakers-sign-letter-for-Imran-Khans-release-opposition-condemns-action/107-296222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos