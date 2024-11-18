Trump 2.0: this time, the stakes for the climate are even higher





ANALYSIS

Donald Trump has promised to end federal climate action and repeal the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, which includes unprecedented spending on clean energy. Renewable energy market dynamics and the efforts of states and cities may be the only hope for climate progress in the United States.

By Michael Gerrard November 18, 2024

The elections of November 5 constituted the most pessimistic outcome in terms of climate regulation. Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office and Republican control of the Senate and House of Representatives will halt federal progress and lead to a reversal of most climate initiatives undertaken by the Biden administration.

Such a pushback occurred after Trump's first election victory in 2016, but this time the stakes are even higher. Trump has promised to halt spending under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the landmark climate law that dramatically increased federal support for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles. And the president-elect has pledged to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, roll back a key regulation aimed at reducing emissions from power plants and repeal a series of key rules aimed at curbing change climate and air and water pollution.

However, bright signs remain. Rapid advances in clean energy technology and economics have created momentum that can be slowed but not stopped, with the cost of solar power falling by more than half globally since 2016. States and Cities still have a great capacity to reduce their emissions and prepare for these energies. the worsening physical impacts of climate change. But major progress will be undermined by administrations' actions on a multitude of fronts.

Renewable energy

A clean energy economy requires the construction of massive numbers of new wind and solar farms and associated electricity storage and transmission infrastructure. Such facilities are needed to replace all old coal-fired and most natural gas-fired power plants, and to provide the additional energy needed for the electrification of vehicles, building heating systems, powering industries energy-intensive, meeting the demand for data centers for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency and other new loads. In 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies and tax breaks for clean energy. The IRA, coupled with a rapid decline in costs, spurred a surge in new projects.

Red line: Trump eliminates Biden's key climate policies. Blue line: Biden's climate policies remain in place. Gray line: the current US climate goal. Source: CarbonBrief. Yale Environment 360

The IRA was passed by Congress without a single Republican vote, and Trump said he would ask Congress to repeal it. However, most of the IRA's clean energy money goes to districts represented by Republican members of Congress, many of whom oppose full repeal. Thus, Trump's ability to eliminate the relevant parts of the IRA is in question, although a cap on the multiplicity of tax credits seems likely. However, Trump's Internal Revenue Service could make it difficult to use tax credits by issuing highly restrictive interpretations of the credits or refusing to provide necessary forms.

Subscribe to the E360 newsletter to receive weekly updates in your inbox. Register.

The fate of the IRA will be an issue next year with the scheduled expiration of parts of Trump's 2017 tax cut bill. Trump will likely want to extend those tax cuts. Congress will look for ways to fund this. Reducing IRA grants could be part of it.

Another expected Trump target is the IRA's tax on methane leaks from oil and gas production. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and this tax is the first national carbon tax in the United States. The industry is pushing for its repeal, and Trump will clearly be sympathetic.

Wind and solar projects located on federal lands or waters (which includes all offshore wind projects) require federal approval. Trump has often expressed antagonism toward wind power, and federal approvals for new wind projects are likely to stall. Wind and solar projects on private or state-owned land generally do not require federal approval.

Motor vehicles

One critical area where the new Trump administration is expected to roll back environmental rules is motor vehicles, which are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Federal agencies set emissions and fuel economy standards for motor vehicles. Under Presidents Obama and Biden (with a stop by President Trump in between), both of these standards have been strengthened, leading to progressively cleaner cars. Regulations passed at the end of the Biden administration are even stricter.

Highway 5 near San Diego International Airport. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Federal law allows California to set its own even stricter standards if the EPA grants a waiver, and if it does, other states can adopt them. States that traditionally follow California's standards account for about 40 percent of the passenger car market. California adopted rules that would phase out cars with internal combustion engines and require all new cars starting in model year 2035 to be zero-emission, and the EPA granted the necessary waiver. Eight states have adopted plans requiring all new cars to be zero-emission by 2035, but that depends on the California waiver; otherwise, state laws inconsistent with federal standards are preempted.

What is causing the recent rise in global temperatures? Learn more.

The stricter fuel economy standards and the California waiver are being challenged in court. Trump is likely to order the EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to freeze or weaken standards and revoke California's waiver, as he did in his first term. These actions will also be subject to legal challenges.

Automakers are, of course, free to make as many electric cars as they want and are already retooling to increase production. But whether they are forced to do so depends on the outcome of these trials. And importantly, the electric vehicle subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act are also in jeopardy, since Trump has said he would consider ending them.

Coal-fired power plants

No one is building new coal-fired power plants in the United States anymore, but there are about 225 still operating, and they are now the second-largest source of greenhouse gases and also major emitters of unhealthy air pollutants such as fine particles. Democratic administrations have tried for decades to speed up their cleanup and closure, but the courts have often thrown up roadblocks. In 2024, the EPA issued a new rule requiring the eventual closure of these plants unless they install carbon capture and sequestration, a very expensive proposition. This measure is also being challenged in court and will most likely be repealed by Trump.

Fossil fuels

Trump has adopted the “Drill Baby Drill” mantra. He also promised to cut energy prices in half, primarily by significantly increasing oil and natural gas production. However, current production levels under President Biden are the highest ever seen in the United States and higher than any other country in the world. This is mainly due to hydraulic fracturing, which has become the largest source of primary energy in the United States (47% in 2023). However, hydraulic fracturing is only economical if oil and natural gas prices are high enough; a drastic drop in prices will lead to a drop in production. Trump will likely open more federal lands and waters to oil and gas drilling, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and ease environmental restrictions on them. But it is questionable whether this will significantly increase production.

A pro-drilling sign at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 2024. Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo

Last January, Biden announced a temporary pause on approving new liquefied natural gas export terminals. Trump will end this pause and attempt to expedite approvals for these terminals and associated pipelines.

International agreements

Under Obama, the United States rejoined the Paris climate accord; Trump withdrew; Biden joined; and Trump will undoubtedly withdraw again. He could also go further and withdraw the United States from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which the Senate ratified in 1992 and which forms the basis of the Paris Agreement. All of this would deprive the United States of a seat at global climate negotiating tables and cede climate leadership to China.

For more than 30 years, at the annual United Nations climate conference, developing countries have demanded compensation for the losses and damages they have suffered due to climate change. The United States has long been the target of these demands. With Trump in the White House and a Republican Congress, any hope that the United States would provide funds for this purpose appears to be gone.

State and local action

Although states cannot impose their own standards on motor vehicles without federal approval, in many other respects states are free to set environmental standards stricter than Washington's. States can also adopt energy efficiency standards for appliances that are not subject to federal standards.

As misinformation circulates, meteorologists face threats. Learn more.

States and cities can use their purchasing power to require low-emission production of the cement, steel, and other products they buy and can require clean vehicles and appliances. They buy all of this in large quantities, which impacts the manufacturers.

Blue states and cities, as well as environmental groups, can be expected to vigorously oppose Trump's actions on climate change, as they did during Trump's first term. The next four years will indeed be difficult and will keep lawyers on both sides busy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e360.yale.edu/features/trump-second-term-climate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos