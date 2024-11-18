Politics
Xi Jinping meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric
2024/11/16
On the afternoon of November 15, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima.
Xi Jinping noted that Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Over the past half century, the two sides have always firmly supported each other's core interests and major concerns, being good friends who trust each other and good partners for win-win cooperation. China is ready to work with Chile to take the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, share development opportunities, and promote new and further development in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. on both sides, in order to bring greater benefits to both peoples.
Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should strengthen interactions and exchanges in various fields and at all levels, maintain mutual respect and trust, mutual benefits and connectivity, and continuously enrich their cooperation. The two sides should strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, information and communications, and promote bilateral cooperation in more sustainable and broader areas, with high-level free trade and more open industrial policies. China welcomes the export of more high-quality Chilean products to China, supports more Chinese enterprises in their investment and business activities in Chile, and hopes that Chile will provide a transparent, open business environment. and non-discriminatory to Chinese companies. China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Chile within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and APEC, practice true multilateralism, safeguard a global supply chain fluid and stable and the common interests of the South, and jointly build an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.
Gabriel Boric said Chile and China enjoy healthy relations and produce fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation. In the current international context, the constant development of relations between Chile and China is of great importance. Chile firmly adheres to the one-China principle and wishes to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields such as culture and education. Gabriel Boric yesterday congratulated President Xi Jinping on the opening of the Chancay port. He expressed Chile's welcome for more Chinese companies to cooperate with Chile in areas such as production capacity and infrastructure, as well as Chile's willingness to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese companies. . Chile hopes to maintain close communication with China in multilateral frameworks, including APEC, jointly opposing protectionism and preserving global free trade and secure and smooth industrial and supply chains. Chile supports China's membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA).
Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.
