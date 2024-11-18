Turkish health workers on trial for 10 infant deaths





In Istanbul, 47 health workers, including doctors, nurses and an ambulance driver, are on trial on charges of involvement in a fraud scheme that allegedly caused the deaths of 10 infants. Prosecutors say the defendants transferred newborns to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals, where they were subjected to unnecessary or prolonged treatment, resulting in negligence and malpractice. At least 10 babies are believed to have died last year in facilities unsuitable for their medical needs. The defendants are also accused of falsifying medical reports to exaggerate the infants' conditions, allowing hospitals to claim larger payments from the Turkish social security system. The scandal sparked public outrage and renewed attention to the country's health care system. Some activists held banners during a demonstration outside the courthouse where dozens of Turkish health professionals, including doctors and nurses, are on trial for fraud and causing the deaths of 10 infants, in…

Activists hold banners during a protest outside the courthouse where dozens of Turkish health workers, including doctors and nurses, are on trial for fraud and causing the deaths of 10 infants, in Istanbul, Turkey , on Monday, November 18, 2024. The main defendants have denied any wrongdoing, insisting that they made the best decisions possible.

More

Khalil Hamra/AP Photo

Denials and high-profile defendant Dr. Firat Sari, the main defendant and head of several neonatal units involved, faces up to 583 years in prison. He is accused of creating a criminal organization, defrauding public institutions, forgery and negligent homicide. Sari denies any wrongdoing, saying all procedures were followed and the neonatal units were properly staffed and equipped. “Everything is according to procedures,” Sari told prosecutors, according to a 1,400-page indictment. His defense insists that these deaths were inevitable and not the result of negligence or malice. Public outcry and calls for accountability Protests broke out outside the courthouse as demonstrators chanted, “Baby killers will be held accountable” and demanded justice for the victims. More than 350 families have filed a complaint demanding an investigation into the death of their loved ones. Among them is Hacire Akinci, a grieving mother who lost her baby after years of fertility treatments. “They gave us a medical report saying the baby died of natural causes. But apparently that was not the case,” Akinci said. “I want charges brought, I want justice done.” Activists chant slogans during a protest outside the courthouse where dozens of Turkish medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, are on trial for fraud and causing the deaths of 10 infants, in Istanbul, Turkey .

Activists chant slogans during a protest outside the courthouse where dozens of Turkish medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, are on trial for fraud and causing the deaths of 10 infants, in Istanbul, Turkey , Monday, November 18, 2024. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those responsible for these deaths would be severely punished.

More

Khalil Hamra/AP Photo

Nine of the 19 hospitals involved were closed and their licenses revoked. Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel has called for the nationalization of all affected hospitals, while Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu faces pressure to resign over his role as provincial health director in Istanbul during certain incidents. Erdogan promises tough sanctions President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to punish those responsible while warning against undermining Turkey's health system as a whole. “We will not allow our healthcare community to be harmed because of a few bad apples,” Erdogan said, emphasizing the importance of tackling the problem without tarnishing the sector's reputation. The trial has drawn renewed attention to systemic problems in Turkey's healthcare system, sparking demands for reform and stricter oversight. This article includes reporting from the Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/turkish-health-workers-trial-over-10-infant-deaths-erdogan-1987456 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos