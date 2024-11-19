Keir Starmer to restart UK-India talks after previous negotiations stalled | Commercial policy





Keir Starmer is expected to restart aborted UK-India trade talks in the new year after a deal was stalled over disagreements over whiskey tariffs and migration. No progress has been made on the deal since the beginning of this year, after the conclusion of the last round of negotiations. As prime minister, Boris Johnson promised a quick deal, but Rishi Sunak is said to have been deeply concerned about some of the arrangements negotiated by his predecessor. Negotiations were suspended in March as the two countries prepared for general elections. The deal was originally thought to be based on a broad agreement to reduce tariffs on whiskey and cars from the UK and reduce tariffs on Indian textiles, as well as grant more visas to tech workers and students. But there are serious concerns about the deal to allow British services, which make up 80% of the economy, to give them access to the Indian market. India has a population of 1.4 billion and its economy is expected to become the world's third largest economy by 2050. Starmer met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil, where he spoke of his hopes of finally reaching a trade deal. Boosting economic growth is key to improving workers' living standards, he said. A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and is a step forward in our mission to generate growth and opportunity across our country. During their bilateral meeting, Starmer said he wanted to take Britain-India relations to another level and was very ambitious in terms of strengthening ties in the areas of trade, energy and many issues, including security. Modi congratulated Starmer for winning such a significant mandate in the July election. Jonathan Reynolds, Business Secretary, said: “India is the world’s fifth largest economy and a vital trading partner for the UK. We believe there is much to be done here that benefits both nations. Whether it's reducing Indian tariffs to help UK businesses export to this dynamic market or boosting investment that already supports more than 600,000 jobs in both countries, it's important to reach an agreement to fulfill the government's main mission: to stimulate economic growth. In a sign that Starmer is seeking to reopen aspects of the already negotiated deal, No 10 said he hoped the negotiations would be as ambitious as possible and that the UK hoped to negotiate a wider strategic partnership, including areas such as security, education and technology. and climate degradation. It is well established that India's middle class is 60 million strong and growing, expected to reach a quarter of a billion by 2050, a spokesperson said. This is a huge market for the UK and for British businesses, and that is why the Prime Minister is so keen to announce, following his bilateral agreement with Prime Minister Modi, the relaunch of these important trade negotiations .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/18/keir-starmer-restart-uk-india-talks-previous-negotiations-stalled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos