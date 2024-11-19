PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with Indonesia, Portugal









Updated: November 19, 2024

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil]November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

Prime Minister Modi along with the Indian contingent, including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his contingent.

PM Modi stressed that their talks focused on improving trade ties, security ties, etc.

“Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our talks focused on improving ties in the areas trade, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and much more,” the Prime Minister said. Modi said on X. It was a pleasure to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 summit in Brazil. This year is very special as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our conversation focused on improving relations in the areas of trade, security, health, pharmaceuticals,… pic.twitter.com/tUkXOnnLNT -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 Foreign Minister's official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking to X, said that Prime Minister Modi had assured Prabowo of expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

“India-Indonesia, commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly relations! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, in existing areas as well as extending it to newer areas. -| Commemoration of 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM @narendramodi met with President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia on the sidelines of #G20Brazil Summit. The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of his country's full support. The two leaders discussed ways to… pic.twitter.com/9aijc3Wa9P – Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 18, 2024 Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro, during which they focused on strengthening economic partnership. Prime Minister Modi said the two countries were exploring opportunities for greater collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy and green hydrogen.

“We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on adding more vigor to our economic ties. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer ample opportunities for more collaboration We also talked about strong defense relations, people-to-people ties and other such topics,” PM Modi wrote on. x. We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luís Montenegro. India cherishes its long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on strengthening our economic ties. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/hnppd0DCAc -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders posed for a family photo at the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

A photo was taken following the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.



The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, called it a “photo for posterity”.

“A photo for posterity! #G20 leaders together to 'Build a just world and a sustainable planet',” Jaiswal posted on X. (ANI)

