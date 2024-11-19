We need to cover Donald Trump differently this time





I've been thinking a lot about the mistakes I made in my coverage of the 2024 presidential election, writing last week how, for example, I had sometimes let wishful thinking cloud my judgment. It was not just a matter of hand-wringing, but of accountability before moving forward. This week, I'm revisiting the mistakes made during Donald Trump's first term even further in hopes of doing better this time around.

Let's start with outrage. While outrage is an understandable reaction to much of what Trump does and says, it's critical to differentiate between things that are more problematic in terms of substance than style. I would be shocked by Trump's vulgar remarks about women, which are of course horrible, but this behavior is a feature, not a bug, of Trumpism.

The MAGA crowd loves nothing more than owning libraries, and being offended by the outright misogyny coming from Trump and his allies may distract from the GOP attack on abortion rights and healthcare women's health, because you know that killing Roe was not the end and the broader threat to democratic institutions, which barely made it through the first go-around. There is a terrifying feeling that the center might actually not hold, which has to be the priority right now.

Some elements of Trump's agenda, like his administration's war on wokeness, whether in the military or in education, are disconcertingly vague (although one might assume it will lead to less diversity). The lack of specificity works to Trump's advantage, as his supporters can read the attacks on wokeness any way they want. Going to war against something that isn't defined, which is more of a meme, rallying cry, or coded language, is an easy way to enthuse your side with little downside. One Trump voter told USA Today that everyone in his community was happy to see the end of the woke agenda. A fake war is easily won and Trump will surely declare victory over wokeness when it suits him.

But what Trump says about woke wars is less consequential than what he might do under the auspices of eradicating wokeness, such as drafting an executive order for a council of warriors that would have the power to review the three and four star officers and to recommend three or four star officers. the removal of anyone deemed unsuitable for a leadership position, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Or bring in Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host who wrote a book ridiculing woke politics in the military, to lead the Department of Defense despite his lack of experience, extreme views and a past allegation of misconduct sexual (which he denies, saying the allegation came up). resulting from a consensual meeting).

It's also important not to get too distracted by congressional hearings that seem more about racking up clips for Fox News and X than providing meaningful government oversight. I've written a lot about such hearings, because they can be funny and slightly sad, but ultimately they don't accomplish much except perhaps distract from the more dangerous things happening off camera. You can imagine jacket-less Jim Jordan, whom we saw last year leading the federal government's Select Subcommittee on Militarization, using such a perch to target all of Trump's perceived enemies, including those who tried to demand accountable to the president-elect.

While Jordan and others make noise about law enforcement and how Trump has been unfairly targeted by the justice system, the reality is that Trump has benefited more than anyone else. Three of his Supreme Court appointees helped him derail a Justice Department trial for election subversion earlier this year by granting former presidents, like him, broad powers of immunity. Special prosecutor Jack Smith is currently winding down Trump's criminal cases, as the former president (and convicted felon) can be expected to return to the White House with his most serious legal problems behind him.

The goal is to not swing at every pitch Trump throws. As Steve Bannon once explained to Michael Lewis, Democrats don't matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with it is to flood the area with shit. Trump is very good at this. During his last administration, the news was almost constant. He had tweeted something completely crazy or scary. He planned to buy Greenland. He would say affectionate things about autocrats. But these developments may distract from the truly terrifying things Trump could accomplish in a second term. We, the media, must keep our powder dry to prepare for these eventualities, remaining lucid without sounding the alarm 24/7.

Will I be outraged? Clearly, Trump will do outrageous things. But as we enter one of the most perilous moments for our democracy, we must focus on the assault on essential norms and institutions, because without them, we are doomed.

