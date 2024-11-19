Erdoan welcomes Lula's position against Israel during G20 negotiations





RIO DE JANERIO President Recep Tayyip Erdoan met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on November 17 ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, welcoming his criticism of Israel. Erdoan praised “Lula's position against Israeli aggression,” according to a statement from the Turkish president's office. He highlighted Trkiye's efforts at the United Nations to curb arms sales to Israel and push for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian territories as part of a two-state solution. He also criticized the United Nations for its failure to prevent conflicts, particularly in Gaza, calling the organization “inadequate to deal with global crises.” Lula has previously accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza and compared it to the Holocaust, a position shared by Trkiye. Israel and Brazil withdrew their respective ambassadors. The meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Trkiye and Brazil, with Erdoan emphasizing the importance of high-level dialogue to foster a strategic partnership. Meanwhile, the Turkish leader plans to present a ceasefire proposal for the war in Ukraine at the G20 summit, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. The plan would include the establishment of a demilitarized zone in eastern Donbass and the deployment of international forces to guarantee Ukraine's security. Erdoan is expected to engage in bilateral negotiations with several of his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit. A key issue on Erdoan's agenda is combating ongoing violence in the Middle East. It was supposed to call for an international response to Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. The two-day Rio summit brings together leaders of the world's largest economies and addresses global economic concerns, climate change and international security. It will be a diplomatic test for Lula who has strengthened Brazil's position in the world since returning to power, but who has been criticized for his positions on Ukraine and Gaza. The gathering is the first in a series of high-level gatherings that will showcase Brazil's ambition to play a leading role in everything from climate change to the war in Ukraine. Among them are the annual UN climate negotiations next year, which will take place in the Amazon. Lula was particularly criticized in May 2022 for saying that Ukraine and Russia shared responsibility for Russia's large-scale invasion of its neighbor, launched three months earlier. He was again accused of pro-Russian bias when China and Brazil presented a joint roadmap for Russia-Ukraine peace talks in August this year that did not require Russia cedes Ukrainian territory.

