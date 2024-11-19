Donald Trump's social media group in talks to buy cryptocurrency trading platform





Donald Trump's social media company is in advanced talks to buy Bakkt, a cryptocurrency trading platform owned by Intercontinental Exchange, as it strives to expand beyond online chat .

US President-elect Trump Media and Technology Group, in which he has pledged to retain his 53 percent stake, is set to acquire all of Bakkt's shares, two sources familiar with the negotiations said. The valuation under discussion was not immediately clear, but Bakkts' market capitalization as of Monday stood at just over $150 million.

TMTG, which operates Truth Social, has become one of the most actively traded U.S. stocks since Trump's election victory, as retail investors try to profit from its often volatile trading moves. Despite reporting just $2.6 million in revenue this year, TMTG has a valuation of $6 billion, giving its management valuable currency with which to buy other companies.

Bakkt shares soared 162 percent after the FT reported the negotiations. Shares of TMTG rose about 16.7 percent.

A successful deal would deepen Trump's entry into the cryptocurrency market after he began promoting a new cryptocurrency venture created by longtime business partners, World Liberty Financial, from which he stands to earn significant fees . Crypto markets also soared following his election victory, with bitcoin rising more than 30% on speculation that his administration would enact industry-friendly legislation.

Bakkt, which has struggled to become profitable since its launch, was created by ICE, and the owner of the New York Stock Exchange still holds a 55 percent economic stake.

Bakkt's first CEO was Kelly Loeffler, a former marketing executive at ICE and a former Republican senator from Georgia during Trump's first presidency. She is co-chair of the committee organizing its inauguration in January. She is also married to Jeff Sprecher, founder, chairman and CEO of ICE.

ICE and Bakkt declined to comment. TMTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bakkt previously said its cryptocurrency custody business, which has a regulatory license from New York authorities, would likely be shut down. People close to the TMTG negotiations said it would not be included in the deal.

The crypto company was created to hold digital assets such as bitcoin and ether on behalf of clients, but failed to gain traction and posted operating losses of $27,000 on revenue of $328,000 in the three months to September 30. platform for institutional investors.

Bakkt was delisted from the NYSE due to its weak stock price, until it conducted a 1-for-25 reverse stock split in April. Last week, its stock price rose 15 percent.

Truth Social remains tiny in terms of reach, averaging 646,000 daily visits to its website this month, according to Similarweb, compared to 155 million per day for Elon Musk's X platform. Despite this, the president-elect's stake now represents more than half of his $5.7 billion wealth, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Additional reporting by James Fontanella-Khan

