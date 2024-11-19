Turkish Foreign Minister says he is 'at war' with Israel

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in an interview broadcast on November 15 on A Haber, a television channel close to the government and run by the family of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared that he was “at war ” and that he had “no luxury of showing his feelings” when asked. about his emotional response to the current crisis in Gaza. Fidan also stressed that Turkey is preparing to face potential uncertainties under the second administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

In the interview, filled with praise for Trump, Fidan issued a warning about the potential for broader conflict if meaningful consequences are not imposed on Israel and its supporters for their actions in Gaza. He stressed that Middle Eastern countries that do not take necessary initiatives on this issue could face significant problems. There is strong popular and public pressure, but unless sufficient cost is incurred, these actions will not be able to stop. This could lead to a wider war and widespread problems in both the East and the West.

Fidan addressed the current situation in Gaza, condemning what he described as plans to completely expel Palestinians from the territory, their movement to the Sinai desert or Lebanon and the occupation of the West Bank. He added: “The process seems to be heading towards a point where, if there is no more Palestine, there will be no 'Palestinian question' either.

The minister stressed that Israel and its supporters continue their policies because they face little or no significant repercussions. Unless they pay a political, military or economic price, they will persist, he said. Fidan noted that although key countries like Turkey and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have taken clear positions, including Turkey's decision to completely suspend trade with Israel, such measures are to be taken. they alone are largely symbolic and insufficient to put an end to what he described as genocide.

However, Fidan's statement regarding stopping trade with Israel does not fully reflect reality. Ankara announced on April 9 that it would impose trade restrictions on Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza. Critics argue that trade with Israel is simply redirected to Palestine and other third countries, thereby circumventing the embargo. Since trade restrictions were imposed on Israel in April, the volume of trade with Palestine has increased significantly, raising doubts about the government's narrative while providing needed revenue. This trend, many suggest, could be evidence that Turkey's trade with Israel continues despite official restrictions. According to foreign trade data released by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly on November 2, Turkish trade with Palestine increased by 672 percent in October compared to the previous year, reaching a total of $95,406,250. The Erdogan government has historically been criticized by pro-Palestinian groups for allowing the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to transport Azerbaijani oil via pipelines to the southern port of Ceyhan. Turkey, then shipping it to Israel.

Fidan also highlighted other mechanisms whose consequences could begin to materialize, including changes to elections in the West. We have seen the Palestinian issue play a role in the American elections. Traditionally, Muslims, Arabs and [other] oppressed communities tend to support Democrats. This time, many leaned toward the Republicans, punishing [what are seen as] double standards, observed Fidan. He predicted similar developments in Europe, where such problems could likely surface.

Fidan was also asked by one of the interviewers about his personal feelings regarding the harrowing news coming out of Gaza. The reporter said: “You have access to more information and are closer to the situation than us. We hear about what is happening in Gaza through the images and testimonies of thousands of missing children, women subjected to immoral treatment and reports of Israeli soldiers burning people alive. As a father, what do you think about this?

He replied: “I am at war. I don't have the luxury of showing my feelings.

Hakan Fidan, a potential leader of the ruling party after President Erdogan, frequently makes statements aimed at appealing to the conservative and nationalist base. During his tenure as head of the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MT), Fidan cultivated a mysterious and hawkish image through the troll social media accounts supported by the MT. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he seeks to maintain this image. Under Erdogan's authoritarian leadership, MT occupies a central position in the Turkish power structure. After the elections on May 28, 2023, Fidan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs by Erdogan. While giving Fidan a prestigious role, Erdoan also ensured that his influence was somewhat reduced. Fidan's replacement at MT was a relative of Erdoan, Brahim Kaln.

During the interview, Fidan also shared his predictions regarding US President-elect Trump's second term. Fidan said Ankara had previously worked with the Trump administration, pointing to personal relations between Erdogan and Trump. We worked together during Trump's previous term, and our president had a strong personal relationship with Mr. Trump, Fidan said. He added that this diplomatic advantage was used to address the challenges inherent in bilateral relations. However, he recognized that the efforts of leaders could not go further, because realities ultimately require taking definitive positions.

Fidan noted that Turkey is moving forward based on lessons learned from Trump's first term. He refrained from speculating about Trump's future preferences or cabinet, explaining: “Drawing conclusions based on personal histories in politics often proves inconsistent.” There is a saying: The crown is heavy. We believe this principle will also apply here. He stressed the importance of preparing for uncertainties and thinking about alternative political scenarios for a possible second Trump term.

Commenting on US foreign policy, Fidan asserted that over the years, US policy had established a pro-Israel balance, which he said had become deeply entrenched in Congress and the broader political environment. Supporting Israel, even to the point of advancing a Zionist agenda, has become almost a prerequisite of American policy, he said. Fidan criticized the US approach, pointing out that under the Biden administration events in Gaza had reached what he described as a level of genocide. He warned that similar negative developments regarding Israel were also likely under Republican administrations. We hope that Trump will keep his promise not to start new wars, thereby extending his commitment to the Palestinian issue, he added.

Regarding U.S. ties with Kurdish forces in Syria, Fidan argued that these relations were primarily justified by U.S. interests in the region's oil resources and Israel's security. He remarked: “We have made it clear to our American counterparts that if there is a structure threatening Turkey, our fight will continue, even beyond our borders. He stressed that this approach marked Turkey's shift from a defensive to a preventive strategy. Other regional actors and countries must understand our resolve, Fidan said, insisting that Turkey's actions were not aimed at expansionism but to ensure its national security.