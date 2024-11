China's Xi Jinping urges G20 leaders to help 'calm' Ukraine crisis

Rio de Janeiro: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged G20 leaders to support efforts to defuse the war in Ukraine and reach a “political solution”, state media reported. His remarks at the G20 summit in Brazil came shortly after Ukraine received the green light from the United States to launch long-range missiles supplied by Washington against targets in Russia. “The G20 should help the United Nations and its Security Council play a greater role, and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises,” Xi said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. He called on leaders to avoid “fallout” from battlefields and escalating fighting, and to help “calm the Ukrainian crisis and seek a political solution.” The war in Ukraine continues to rage since the Russian invasion in 2022. China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal aid to either side, unlike the United States and other Western countries. But it remains a close political and economic ally of Russia. NATO members have called Beijing the “decisive catalyst” of the war, something they have never condemned. Following a change in long-range missile policy by US President Joe Biden, who leaves office in January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday his country would send 4,000 US-guided drones to Ukraine. AI. Xi, in his speech on Monday, also called for efforts to strengthen multilateral trading systems and warned against the “politicization of economic issues,” without naming any specific countries. His comments come before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January, after campaigning on promises to impose drastic tariffs on China and other countries. Washington also unveiled steep tariff hikes on Chinese goods this year, including on products such as electric vehicle batteries and solar cells, as the United States tries to expand its domestic clean energy sectors . “We should avoid politicizing economic issues, artificially dividing the global market, and practicing protectionism in the name of green and low-carbon development,” Xi said. In seeking cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, he added that it should not become “a game between rich and rich countries.” Xi called on “all parties to stop fighting” in Gaza as well, saying the war between Israel and Hamas has “brought heavy suffering”, CCTV reported. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



