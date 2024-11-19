Prabowog gives green light to Marine Corps to be supported by three-star general | INITIATED





Commander of the Marine Corps, Major General Endi Supardi, reveals that President Prabowo Subianto has authorized that the position of Commandant of the Marine Corps be filled by a three-star general from the current two-star general. Endi expressed hope that the decision would be officially announced by the president at the height of the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Marine Corps, which will take place in the near future. The Marine Corps Birthday itself is commemorated every November 15.th. “He [President Prabowo Subianto] personally told me that if he was invited to the Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, he would attend. Seeing the President attend and inaugurate the Marine Corps Birthday Celebration led by a lieutenant general will be the perfect gift for the Marine Corps on its birthday,” Endi said in an interview broadcast on the Navy YouTube channel Indonesian on Sunday November 17. 2024. However, Endi did not confirm the exact date of the Marine Corps birthday celebration. Amid preparations for the celebration, President Prabowo is making a series of working visits abroad until November 23, 2024. The proposal to promote the commanding rank of the Marine Corps from major general to lieutenant general followed a lengthy process. Indonesian Army (TNI) Spokesperson Major General R. Nugraha Gumilar earlier said that the relevant documents have been processed at the State Ministry Secretariat since early 2024. TNI Chief General Agus Subiyanto also discussed the validation of the Marine Corps with the then Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said the proposal for the Marine Corps to be led by a three-star general had passed the scenario test at the TNI Headquarters and the Ministry of Defense before being submitted to the 7th President Joko Widodo in May 2023. “This process has been tested at different levels, from the Naval Staff to the Ministry of Defense, and it is now awaiting ratification from the president,” Ali said last May. If officially implemented, this change will constitute a new step for the Marine Corps, strengthening its position in the structure of the Indonesian Navy while increasing its negotiating power at the strategic level. This increase is also expected to boost the spirits of soldiers in carrying out their national defense and security duties.

