Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Monday (local time) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. PM Modi called the meeting “extremely productive” and expressed his desire to collaborate in areas such as technology, green energy, security and innovation. “We had a hugely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is a huge priority. In the years to come, we look forward to working together close collaboration in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology,” PM Modi wrote on social media platform X. .

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1858639459647959472 Prime Minister Modi had a busy schedule on the first day of the G20 summit, holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal and Indonesia.

He also spoke at the G20 session on “Social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty”, where he highlighted India's success in lifting 250 million people out of poverty. poverty over the last decade. He further affirmed India's support for Brazil's initiative to form a global alliance against hunger and poverty. Speaking about India's progress in tackling food security, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that his approach, based on 'Back to Basics and Marching Forward', was yielding significant results. He explained various measures implemented by India to promote women-led development. The Prime Minister noted that more than 800 million people benefit from free food grains and more than 550 million benefit from the world's largest health insurance system. “Regarding the theme of the first session, I would like to share with you India's experiences and success stories. Over the last 10 years, we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty. More than 800 million people receive free food grains. 550 million people benefit from the largest health insurance system in the world. Now 60 million people aged over 70 will also be able to benefit from free health insurance,” he said. he declared. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Brazil's initiative to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, highlighting that the Global South has been severely affected by food, energy and fertilizer crises resulting from ongoing conflicts. He stressed the need to prioritize their concerns. “We support Brazil's initiative for a “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty”. This is an important step towards implementing the Deccan High Level Principles for Food Security, adopted at the New Delhi Summit,” he said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-holds-bilateral-meeting-with-uk-counterpart-keir-starmer/articleshow/115432278.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos