PM Modi meets Italian, Portuguese counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio de Janeiro and discusses ways to strengthen ties





Rio De Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met world leaders including Italy, Indonesia and Portugal here on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed ways to improve and to strengthen ties. Modi arrived here on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria. Prime Minister Modi on Monday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and they discussed ways to deepen ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. “I am pleased to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our talks focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology We also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. “Indo-Italian friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet,” Modi posted. on X. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) also posted on X about their meeting: “Strategic Partnership Strengthens! Prime Minister @narendramodi met with Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit in Rio. “Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 aimed at uplifting and giving impetus to the long-standing bilateral relations between India and Italy,” the MEA released. He also met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 summit in Brazil and the two leaders discussed ways to improve ties on security and healthcare. “Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our talks focused on improving ties in the areas trade, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more @prabowo,” Modi posted on X with photos. “Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! Prime Minister @narendramodi met with President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil summit,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) posted on X. “The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. The two leaders discussed ways to work together to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, in the existing areas, as well as to extend it to new areas,” the message reads. Modi also met his Portuguese counterpart and the talks between the two leaders focused on adding more vigor to the economic ties between the two countries. “We had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Lus Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on adding more vigor to our economic ties. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer ample opportunities for We also talked about strong defense relations, people-to-people ties and other such topics,” Modi posted on X. “Prime Minister @narendramodi met Prime Minister @Lmontenegropm of Portugal today, on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil summit in Rio. Both sides deliberated on strengthening bilateral relations between India and Portugal, particularly in the areas of economy, renewable energy, defense and interpersonal relations and cooperation in multilateral forums”, posted the MEA on X. During the G20 summit, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Prime Minister Modi. “Great to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He spoke about India's many successes in reducing hunger and poverty. Many creative initiatives the world can learn from lessons,” posted Indian-origin economist Gopinath on X. To his message, Modi replied: “India is committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a better future for all. » Earlier in the day, he met and briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden. It was not immediately clear what happened between Modi and Biden. Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday.

