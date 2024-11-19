



BOris Johnson has launched a charm offensive as he tries to distribute his memoirs across the Channel. The former prime minister appeared on Radio France on Monday and spoke for half an hour in what he called barbaric French, even though he knows the jargon. When asked who his favorite French-language writer was, Johnson immediately replied Georges Simenon, author of the Maigret books: it is difficult to know what first attracted him to a novelist who believed in write quickly so you can devote more time to your loves. Johnson also told LExpress that he feared that the French title of the memoir Indomitable does not fully reflect the English title Unchained. Maybe his editor did him a favor. A thesaurus suggests the literal meaning translation, dchan, I'll see Unchained become Disarticulated. Boris Johnson's memoirs soon to be released in Europe HOLLIE ADAMS/Reuters In a media landscape that could generously be described as suboptimal, there is still room for comedy. Two stories mixed up on Sky News on Monday, which cut to footage of ground-to-air rockets being launched into the air while the unwitting newsreader said Farmers prepares to protest in Westminster as anger over inheritance tax grows. Looks like Jeremy Clarkson is taking no prisoners. Charlie chastising Richard Curtis is now an Academy Award winner, if not an Oscar winner. THE Four weddings and a funeral The scribe received the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on Sunday, in recognition of his charitable work. Accompanied by his proud partner, presenter Emma Freud, Curtis noted that another of his guests was less impressed. “I heard my son Charlie describe it to his girlfriend as the Oscar for people who have never made a movie good enough to win an Oscar,” Curtis said. He hoped the montage of his career might arouse his son's admiration, but the boy remained unmoved by the talking heads paying tribute to him. You couldn't convince anyone else to be nice to you? said young Curtis. Did you have to find mom? Richard Curtis's son Charlie disparaged his father's award GILBERT FLORES/VARIETY/GETTY IMAGES Memoirs of Al Pacino Sonny boy contains a delightfully inapt name. After getting scammed by his accountant, the movie star looked for another one and received a recommendation. Her name was Shelby Goldgrab, Pacino said. What a name for an accountant. Joyful spirits Dame Patricia Routledge was a surprise on stage at A wonderful partya charity gala in London's West End to mark Noel Cowards' 125th birthday. The 95-year-old actress said she cut her teeth as an assistant stage manager in Coward plays at the Liverpool Playhouse, which gave her some good advice (PG). Make sure the tea bag is steeped in water long enough to resemble what it's supposed to drink from, she said. If it was whiskey the color was deep, if it was sherry it was light. The evening also included a clip of Coward in 1969, in which he was asked how he educated himself after leaving school early. I was a regular visitor to Battersea's public toilets, I mean the library! he said Oh my God. What a Freudian error.

