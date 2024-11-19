G20 will strive to reform global institutions: PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: support Brazil's initiative for a “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty” in G20 summit In Rio, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's concerns about the developing world by saying that countries in the Global South are the most affected by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by the conflicts.

Speaking at the session titled “Social Inclusion and the Fight against Hunger and Poverty,” the Prime Minister also drew attention to the need for reforms of global institutions, saying the G20 will work to achieve this goal.

South is key to G20 success, says Modi

And just as we amplified the voice of the South by granting permanent G20 membership to the African Union at the New Delhi Summit, we will reform the institutions of global governance ” Modi said, while emphasizing that the G20 discussions can only be successful if the challenges and priorities of the South are kept in mind.

The G20 sessions on the first day of the summit focused on combating hunger and poverty as well as reforms to global governance institutions. Modi said the people-centric decisions taken at the G20 summit in New Delhi were implemented under the Brazilian presidency and it was a matter of great satisfaction that the G20 prioritized the SDG goals.

“We focused on inclusive development, women-led development and youth power. And we have given wings to the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. It is clear that “One Earth, One Family, One Future” is as relevant to this summit as the last. year,” added the Prime Minister.

Listing India's achievements in fighting poverty, Modi said that in the last 10 years, India had lifted 250 million people out of poverty and more than 800 million people had received free food grains. He said India also contributes to global food security and has provided humanitarian assistance to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“More than 550 million people benefit from the world's largest health insurance system. 60 million elderly people, over 70 years old, will also be able to benefit from free health insurance,” he said. “Maintaining our focus on women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women microentrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit,” Modi added.

