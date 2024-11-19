The war in Ukraine remains the main topic of the world, next to the conflict in the Middle East. The arrival of Donald Trump pulled even more stories about the war, considering that the new US president could be one of the main figures regarding the future of the war in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly stated that with his arrival, the war would be over in 24 hours. His actions will soon be expected and we will see how much the new US president can do.

The latest news that has increased concerns is that the United States has granted Ukraine the right to use American missiles to attack targets in Russia. In addition to the United States, France and Great Britain have also approved this proposal. The Ukrainian authorities have been waiting for such approval for a long time and believe that they finally have a chance to achieve their goal in this war.

What is also interesting is that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to present a peace plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. According to the sources, the first step would be to freeze hostilities on both sides. Erdogan would also like discussions regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO to be postponed for at least 10 years. Ukraine, despite its desire to join NATO, seems to understand that it will be extremely difficult to achieve its objective.

Turkish authorities also want to create a demilitarized zone in eastern Donbass, where the Russians control a large part of the territory. The Turkish leader believes that international troops could guarantee peace in this region and wants Ukraine to receive military aid as compensation for its renunciation of NATO.

Although Turkish leaders are unsure whether it is realistic for Ukrainian authorities to accept this solution, they believe it is the best solution for both sides. The sources also pointed out that Erdogan, as an important political figure, can influence the Ukrainian president and convince him to participate in the peace talks in Istanbul.

A huge problem in this story is the fact that the Russians are advancing, while the Ukrainian forces are not sufficiently equipped. Such conditions could force Volodymyr Zelenskyyog to accept them. Turkey is known to be a good friend of both countries and could play an important mediating role in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan wants to calm thousands of people who never seem so chaotic, especially after today's approval by the great powers.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan ends all relations with Israel

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also spoke a few days ago about relations with Israel. We know that the Turkish president has long been dissatisfied with Israel's behavior towards Palestine, but also with the way it behaves towards other countries. Erdogan believes that Israeli authorities are deaf to warnings, stressing that what they are doing in Palestine constitutes genocide.

The Turkish leader is furious with that country's leaders and the fact that, at many times, their army does not care about civilians, seeking above all to achieve their goals.

He told reporters on a flight after visiting Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan that the Turkish government under his leadership would end all relations with Israel and not develop them in the future. Erdogan says the coalition currently governing Turkey is determined to sever all ties with Israel and that this position will remain unchanged. According to him, Turkey has already completely severed all relations with Israel.

With these statements, Erdogan clearly shows the political decision to distance himself from Israel and emphasizes that there will be no return or continuation of these relations in the future, which indicates a deep disagreement or political exchange with Israel.

The situation in Israel and Palestine is also tense, so it is difficult to predict what might happen in the coming weeks and months. The best answer can be given by the new American president, Donald Trump, whose actions can change the future not only of Ukraine and Israel, but also of the world.

Resolving such conflicts is not easy. It will take a lot of effort, work and analysis. Furthermore, country leaders must understand how important it is to compromise in such chaotic situations. It will be interesting to see how big a role the Turkish president can play in both areas. His wish is that the war between the two sides finally becomes a thing of the past, with the desire to move forward towards a better and more promising future.