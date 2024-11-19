Politics
Schoolchildren from St Gabriels name baby beavers born at Ewhurst Park and meet Stanley Johnson, father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Education Day
The first beavers born in Hampshire since the 1600s were officially named Bobby and Barry.
The two baby beavers, called kits, were born this summer in an enclosure at Ewhurst Park, south of Tadley, and their names were chosen in a children's competition run by the 925-acre estate.
St Gabriels first year pupil Robyn Taylor proposed Barry's name for the school, while Bobby was suggested by Alton's 3rd Beaver Scout Kestrel Colony.
Members of the St Gabriels Year 5 Pathfinder Club, an outdoor education initiative, were presented with handmade wooden plaques to mark the occasion by former MEP, author and environmentalist Stanley Johnson at a visit to the beaver enclosure on Friday, November 15. .
Mr Johnson, father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said: As a former MEP for East Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, I am absolutely delighted to be here today for this wonderful beaver naming event.
I would like to congratulate everyone who entered the beaver naming competition, including of course the winners and the beavers themselves.
The children's visit to the beaver enclosure was part of a week-long educational program organized by Ewhurst Park.
Students from St Gabriels explored the enclosure, learned about beaver ecology and took part in conservation activities, including building insect hotels to provide habitats for insects.
Ewhurst Park Manager Mandy Lieu said: Education and awareness are essential to our ethos here at Ewhurst Park.
We love welcoming children on site and are excited to introduce the next generation to the wonderful world of beavers and the importance of connecting with nature.
Bobby and Barry are descendants of Chompy and Hazel, two wild beavers released onto the estate in January last year.
They were the first beavers to reside in Hampshire for 400 years.
The introduction of beavers to Ewhurst is part of a biodiversity project led by Ms Lieua, a Malaysian-born environmentalist, entrepreneur and former model after purchasing the estate in 2020.
It was hoped that Chompy and Hazel would mate, and the arrival of both kits was hailed as a triumph for the local ecosystem.
Debbie Tann, CEO of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trusts, said: “The arrival of two kits at Ewhurst Park is a remarkable and heartwarming milestone for Hampshire’s natural environment.
This naming competition provides the community with a wonderful opportunity to connect with these incredible animals and witness the positive impact they bring to our natural world.
Eva Bishop, Beaver Trust's education director, said: “The expansion of this family unit shows these beavers are well established.
Kits tend to stay with their family group until around age two, developing the skills they need for life by learning alongside their parents. So Bobby and Barry have plenty of time to inspire a love of nature in local children.
It is so important to the return of the species that opportunities like this help meet our cultural appreciation of beavers and the natural world.
As a keystone species, the beaver plays an important role in increasing biodiversity.
Their dams create wetlands in which insects and plants can thrive, which attracts many other animals such as birds and voles.
Their activities reduce water pollution and have also been shown to prevent flooding.
|
