Erdoan reiterates call for Gaza ceasefire at G20 summit





RIO DE JANEIRO Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reiterated his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza during his November 18 speech to the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As host, the Brazilian leader placed global hunger and poverty among the top priorities on the agenda, alongside reform of global governance institutions, sustainable development and the energy transition. The first two sessions of the summit took place on November 18 Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva opened the summit by deploring the growing tensions and armed conflicts plaguing the world stage. “I note with sadness that the world is worse: we are experiencing the greatest number of armed conflicts since the Second World War and the greatest number of forced displacements ever recorded,” Lula said. During the session titled Combating Hunger and Poverty, he launched an initiative by the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to end world hunger. Erdoan stressed that Trkiye is committed to global efforts to combat poverty and food insecurity. He said Trkiye considers the mobilization of the Brazilian presidency not only as a strategic initiative but also as a moral responsibility. Addressing the current humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, Erdoan highlighted that 96 percent of Gaza's population, more than 2 million people, do not have access to food and clean water. In Gaza in particular, the risk of famine has reached the “catastrophic” level according to international classifications, Erdoan said. With the increase in attacks and the approach of the winter season, the living conditions of the population of Gaza are deteriorating day by day. He also announced that Trkiye had provided more than 86,000 tons of aid to Gaza and more than 1,300 tons to Lebanon. Highlighting that in a world where one in ten people suffer from hunger, the President said efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly nine years ago have yet to come to fruition. gave the expected results. He said Trkiye represents a tradition that considers it its duty to help those in need, wherever they are in the world, within their means. Referring to the Zero Waste Initiative, which has become a global campaign recognized by the United Nations, Erdoan said: “I believe that the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty should include the reduction of food waste and the Zero Waste Initiative Zero Waste among its priorities. Stating that Trkiye plays an active role in various food security initiatives as an important part of its humanitarian foreign policy, Erdoan noted that the Black Sea grain corridor has prevented the rapid increase in global food prices and contributed to reduce the risk of famine. He highlighted that the G20 Action Plan on Food Security and Sustainable Food Systems, which was developed and presented for approval during Trkiyes' G20 presidency in 2015, has guided many governments in their efforts. After attending the sessions on social inclusion and global governance reform and the MIKTA Leaders' Meeting, Erdoan joined the family photo of the G20 Leaders' Summit. The closing session on sustainable development and energy will take place on November 19 and the summit will end with the transfer of the G20 presidency from Brazil to South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-reiterates-call-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-at-g20-summit-202760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos