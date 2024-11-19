PTI protesters 'remain in capital until Imran is released' – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Days before its decisive show of force in Islamabad, the PTI on Monday announced that it would not call off the sit-in until its stolen mandate is returned, the Constitution is restored and the party founder Imran Khan be released.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar warned the provincial government to exercise restraint and let PTI workers march peacefully towards the federal capital.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said in a statement that a day of deliverance would be observed on November 24 as a tsunami of people was ready to sweep away the imposed rulers.

He said the protesters would not leave Islamabad until their demands were accepted. Commenting on a British court ruling declaring Hasan Nawaz bankrupt in a tax case, he said the Sharif family was a constant source of shame for Pakistan.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly says govt raided homes of party workers, leaders

He said the PTI had finalized preparations for the November 24 protest aimed at recovering the stolen mandate from the party, securing the release of Imran Khan and other detained party leaders and workers, and restoring the constitution in its pre-26th Amendment status.

Mr Akram warned the government against resorting to strong-arm tactics to thwart the PTI march, stressing that peaceful assembly is an inalienable right enshrined in the constitution and no authority can deny it.

He accused the Punjab government of recruiting PTI leaders and workers, adding that the leaders will not be able to stop people from marching towards the federal capital.

Condemning measures to suppress the movement, he said such measures would inevitably backfire, as oppressive tactics would only fuel discord and hatred in society, instead of achieving the intended goals. by the government.

Mr Akram said people were eagerly waiting for November 24 to commemorate Deliverance Day and secure Mr Khan's release.

Commenting on the British courts' decision, the PTI leader said the Sharifs could get a clean score in Pakistan's corruption cases because they had hand-picked people assigned to key posts. However, he added, they cannot escape their responsibilities in the UK.

He called on the people to go to Islamabad on November 24 to bid a final farewell to the Form-47 government.

There will be a warning

The leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly said, “The PTI has no intention of confrontation, but in case of fascism unleashed by the police, the public can retaliate and throw stones.

He assured that people could not carry weapons during peaceful demonstrations.

Mr. Bhachar claimed that the PTI would give a big surprise on November 24.

He alleged that the Punjab Police had already started raiding the homes of party legislators, leaders, office bearers and workers and misbehaving with their families besides ransacking their household items.

He urged party leaders, workers and supporters to prepare as the protest could turn into a multi-day sit-in.

The opposition leader did not answer some questions, saying: “These are political decisions that cannot be disclosed in advance.

In response to a question, he said that the government's narrative propaganda of May 9 had been buried by the population on February 8. The PTI is continuously demanding the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incidents, he pointed out.

Asked about the role of PTI Punjab president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Mr. Bhachar said the party was following his instructions.

The Opposition leader reprimanded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Environment Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for going abroad while leaving the people of Punjab under heavy smog. He sought details of the Rs 10 billion allocated for smog mitigation.

Mr. Bhachar lamented that the PML-N move had bulldozed the agricultural tax law imposing a flat tax of Rs 90,000 on all farmers owning three acres of agricultural land, adding that they did not earn that much to pay such tax. The government should impose heavy taxes on big landlords who also own factories to earn a lot of wealth, he said.

Published in Dawn, November 19, 2024

