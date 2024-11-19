The Chinese “invade” Rio to welcome the president





Since his arrival in Rio late Sunday afternoon, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been warmly welcomed by his fellow citizens wherever he goes. These groups are organized by a representative, spend around eight hours a day on the streets of Rio, receive snacks and are mostly accompanied by a security guard from a private company. In each group, one person is responsible for communicating with the organizer. Shy, most members avoid contact and question strangers who approach.

In the spirit of the G20 : Norwegian Prime Minister prepares cod fritters and serves them in a restaurant in Santa Teresa; video

: Norwegian Prime Minister prepares cod fritters and serves them in a restaurant in Santa Teresa; video Unexpected walk: Macron surprises residents with an adapted walk along Copacabana beach Throughout the city, Chinese nationals wave Chinese and Brazilian flags. Banners, such as one celebrating “Sino-Brazilian friendship”, were installed on Avenida Atlantica, where a group applauded the passage of Xi's entourage on Monday afternoon. The car carrying Xi Jinping spotted in Copacabana on Monday afternoon Foto: Leo Martins With waves, cheers and waving flags, some members of the group also filmed the entourage passing by. Haiying Ge, a resident of São Paulo, said he drove nearly six hours to honor the Chinese delegation's visit to Rio. We are very happy that he is here, she said. Haiying Ge joins the group on Avenida Atlantica to greet President Xi Jinping Photo: Rafaela Gama Interestingly, the group is parked in front of the Fairmont Hotel, where there are leaders like President Lula (Brazil) and Emmanuel Macron (France), as well as Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau (Canada), Anthony Albanese (Australia ) and Olaf Scholz, chancellor. from Germany, remain. Xi Jinping, for his part, is staying at the Sheraton Hotel in So Conrado. On Sunday, caravans lined up from the exit of the Rebouas tunnel in Lagoa to So Conrado, forming a corridor to welcome the president. The celebration included drumming, the Chinese national anthem and other flags and banners. Entrance to the hotel where Xi Jinping was staying, Chinese crowd Foto: Alexandre Cassiano When the president's car crossed the Copacabana coast Monday afternoon, the Chinese celebrated and greeted those around him. I arrived on Saturday. A guy who was organizing the event invited us, and we came, said one attendee who preferred to remain anonymous. Xi Jinping in Rio From the Flamengo Park waterfront to Copacabana, various groups gathered with Chinese and Brazilian flags. A group of eight Chinese residents in Brazil positioned themselves in front of the Fogo de Cho steakhouse in Botafogo. Dina Hong, a 65-year-old businesswoman who has lived in São Paulo for 40 years, has been in Rio since Saturday. Chinese banner installed on Avenida Atlantica in Copacabana Photo: Leo Martins We came to welcome President Xi Jinping. I came with friends to Rio especially for this, declared Dina, waving small flags and exclaiming: “Long live Brazil, long live China!” At Aterro do Flamengo, near the Obelisk, three other groups spread out on the grass of the central paths. It is a tradition in our country to host the president at international events. The G20 is an opportunity for countries to come together and discuss issues like hunger, said one participant, who has lived in Rio for a year and chose to remain anonymous. The translation of this text into English was carried out by the Irineu Project, O GLOBO's initiative aimed at developing artificial intelligence tools. Here is the link to original report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oglobo.globo.com/english/noticia/2024/11/18/xi-jinping-at-g20-chinese-invade-rio-to-greet-president.ghtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos