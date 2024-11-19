PM Modi meets Italian Giorgia Meloni in Brazil, holds bilateral talks







Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. Prime Minister Modi said their discussions focused on strengthening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. He remarked, “The friendship between India and Italy can contribute greatly to a better planet.” “I am pleased to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our talks focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology We also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other areas. India-Italy friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet,” PM Modi shared on social media platform X. Happy to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our discussions focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and technology. We also discussed how to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other similar areas. pic.twitter.com/BOUBBMeEov Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024 Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met Indonesian and Portuguese leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. During his discussions, Prime Minister Modi highlighted strengthening ties with the two countries in areas such as trade and defence. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X that Prime Minister Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia. “India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly relations! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of “expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, both in existing areas and by exploring new areas,” Jaiswal wrote on X. ?????????-?????????| Commemoration of 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM @narendramodi met with President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia on the sidelines of #G20Brazil Summit. The Prime Minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of the full support of ????????. The two leaders discussed ways to pic.twitter.com/9aijc3Wa9P Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 18, 2024 Besides, Prime Minister Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



