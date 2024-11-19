Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Giorgia Meloni at G20 summit in Brazil, hails India-Italy friendship | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Monday (local time) with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil and hailed the friendship between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron at the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, along with other leaders.
Modi said his discussions with Giorgia Meloni focused on strengthening ties in defense, security, trade and technology. He remarked that India-Italy friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet.
“I am pleased to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Our talks focused on deepening ties in the areas of defence, security, trade and We also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in culture, education and other areas. Indo-Italian friendship can contribute greatly to a better planet. on the social media platform
Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
Modi had earlier met Indonesian and Portuguese leaders on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil. During his discussions, Modi highlighted strengthening ties with the two countries in areas such as trade and defence.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X that Prime Minister Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.
British Prime Minister Starmer announces relaunch of FTA negotiations with India
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that trade talks with India will resume in the new year, following a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi.
Following the meeting between Starmer and Modi, Downing Street said the UK would seek to establish a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade deal as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change.
Starmer's spokesman said the UK was committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the world's fastest growing economies.
“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to generate growth and opportunity in our country,” Starmer said in a statement published by 10 Downing Street. bilateral meeting.
Modi took to social media to describe the exchange as extremely productive.
“For India, the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we look forward to working closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology,” Modi said in an article on X.
“We also want to strengthen trade ties as well as cultural ties,” he added.
The MEA also said that the bilateral meeting gave further impetus to the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UK.
PM Modi, French President Macron discuss close collaboration in space and energy sectors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to continue working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the French President on France's successful hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year.
“It is always an immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron,” Modi said in a message on X.
“We discussed how India and France will continue to work closely in sectors such as space, energy, AI and other futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to strengthen ties between peoples,” he added.
The prime minister also posted photos of himself greeting Macron and the meeting.
The MEA, in its article on X, described the meeting as advancing the India-France strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil, he said in the message.
“The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties between India and France in the areas of trade and investment, technology, AI and IPR. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific,” the MEA added in its message.
(With contribution from agencies)
