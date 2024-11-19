Politics
Russia accuses Britain of organizing massacre in Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations accused British special forces of staging a war crime scene in Ukraine in a bizarre speech at a meeting to mark 1,000 days since the Russian invasion .
Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian representative to the UN, has claimed that Britain falsified evidence of a Russian massacre of civilians in Bucha, northwest of kyiv, in an attempt to divert public opinion Ukrainian public of a so-called peace agreement.
Nebenzya, who provided no evidence for this claim at the Security Council meeting, argued that it was part of an effort by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Ukraine in April 2022, to ensure the continuation of the war.
David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, speaking at the meeting
ANGELA WEISS / AFP
He presented Britain as a former colonial power, plagued by by phantom pains for the empire on which the sun never set and which sought to meddle in the war out of a desire for lost domination.
The speech comes at the close of a meeting called by the British president of the Security Council in November, during which Russia was condemned by almost the entire population for its war against Ukraine, exception of China, whose representative raised the crisis in Ukraine and suggested that any political settlement It could depend on the attitude and actions of the United States.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the American ambassador, accused China of using Russian arguments to justify this war. She said Russia had violated the UN charter and turned to Iran and North Korea for help, in violation of resolutions it had signed up to. Dear colleagues, these are the actions of a rogue state, she said.
Lammy, appearing to deviate slightly from his role as neutral chairman of the meeting, said: I thank Her Excellency Mrs. Thomas-Greenfield for her excellent statement.
He made a dramatic debut at the UN Security Council in September, when he said he wanted to speak directly to President Putin, reprimanding the Russian deputy ambassador who appeared to be looking at his phone. I tell the Russian representative, on the phone as I speak, that I stand here also as a black man whose ancestors were taken to Africa in chains, at the barrel of a gun to be enslaved, whose ancestors rose up and fought in a great slave rebellion, he said at the time. Imperialism. I know it when I see it. And I'm going to call it what it is.
Lammy with Sybiha Andrii, Ukrainian Foreign Minister
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
He appeared at the Security Council again Monday morning and again criticized Dmitri Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador, for looking at his phone during the meeting. However, Nebenzya attended a meeting called for that afternoon and sat impassively in front of him as Lammy warned him that the world was at a tipping point.
Unless Putin fails, others will be inspired to wage imperialist wars of conquest, he said. Unless Putin fails, our faith in international law may never return. And unless Putin fails, each of our borders will be less secure. He compared the Russian president to a desperate gambler who threw himself into this illegal war.
Nebenyza spoke towards the end of the meeting. He claimed that the Ukrainian government had almost reached a peace agreement in the first months of the war and sought to suggest that Russia's chaotic withdrawal from the kyiv suburbs, after suffering heavy losses, was actually a gesture of goodwill.
The hostilities would have every chance of ending without the intervention of the British Prime Minister, who convinced [the Ukrainian president] that he should continue to fight, Nebenyza said. In order to explain this type of change to the Ukrainian public, British special forces and the media participated in a cruel provocation in Bucha. There, after the withdrawal of Russian forces, people's corpses were brought and placed in the streets.
Kremlin accuses Biden of escalating nuclear tensions
A UN report concluded eight months later that the Russian army had carried out summary executions of civilians and documented the killing of 70 adults and three children in Bucha, north of kyiv, as well as 105 other alleged killings in the area under the control of Russian forces.
Nebenzya, who appeared to target his comments at Lammy, although the foreign minister then left the meeting to be replaced by a deputy ambassador, said Britain had a habit of playing its neighbors against each other . He then recounted a series of British atrocities, from ethnic cleansing in Ireland to Boer War concentration camps to reprisals after the Mau Mau uprising in Kenya.
I say all this to show that there is no longer the right to accuse or blame my country, he said. He also taunted the Biden administration, saying it had suffered a humiliating defeat in the presidential election and had lost the trust of most of its population, and was now granting suicide permits to Zelensky to use long-range weapons to strike inside Russia. He added: Perhaps Joe Biden, for many reasons, has nothing left to lose, but we are stunned by the lack of foresight of the leaders of the United Kingdom and France. He claimed that they were dragging not only their countries, but the whole of Europe into a large-scale escalation with dramatic consequences.
James Kariuki, Britain's deputy ambassador, breaking from his role as chairman of the meeting, said he would not dignify the speech with a response. It is a series of lies, misinformation and misappropriations, he said.

