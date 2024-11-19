Politics
Turkey's Erdoans push for a peace plan, Russia hits Ukrainian homes, and the US allows Ukraine to strike Russian territory with the ATACMS Meduza.
As Ukraine prepares to mark 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, reports that the White House has decided to allow kyiv to use long-range US missiles to strike the Russian territory remain at the forefront of the news. On Monday, November 18, the Kremlin reiterated its past warnings against lifting such restrictions, even though the Biden administration has not yet confirmed authorization of new missiles. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has reportedly presented his own peace plan ahead of this week's G20 summit. Here's what you need to know today about Russia's war against Ukraine.
The world
Erdoan turkeys will present theirs peace plan G20 summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan plans to unveil his own proposal for a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine at the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. according to Bloomberg, which cites sources close to the matter.
Erdoan's plan included freezing hostilities along the current line of contact, creating a demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine and deploying international troops as an additional guarantee. Under the proposal, Ukraine would agree to postpone talks on NATO membership for at least a decade in exchange for additional military aid.
Sources in Ankara acknowledged to Bloomberg that the plan would be difficult for Ukraine to convince, but described it as the most realistic approach. Erdoan believes that if the fighting continues, kyiv could lose even more territory in the coming months.
Turkey has not officially commented on the proposal. However, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Russian news agency TASS that Bloomberg's report does not reflect the truth about Turkey.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly rejected the idea of freezing the conflict, calling it unacceptable from the outset. He reiterated that Russia would only cease hostilities if the demands made by President Vladimir Putin in June were met, including the official recognition of the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as Russian territory and the complete renunciation of the Ukraine to NATO aspirations.
Kyiv has not yet commented on Erdoan's proposal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not attend the G20 summit because Ukraine is not a member of the group and has not received a special invitation from Brazil. Putin, wanted by the International Criminal Court, will not be in Rio de Janeiro either.
Global discussions over a possible ceasefire have intensified following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. (Trump has claimed he would end the war within 24 hours if elected.) Since his election, Trump has reportedly spoken with Putin by telephone, although the Kremlin has denied this and urged him to avoid a new escalation, highlighting the strong American military presence in Europe. .
Although the details of Trump's peace plan remain unclear, the Wall Street Journal previously reported This option, similar to Erdoan's proposal, involves freezing the front lines and a temporary commitment by Ukraine to delay its NATO membership, in exchange for continued U.S. military support aimed at deterring future Russian aggression.
Ukraine
Russia continues to fire missiles at residential areas of major cities
Russian forces launched a missile strike on Odessa on Monday, hitting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, according to Governor of Odessa By Kiper. Hey reported that 10 people were killed and 47 others, including a child, were injured.
The evening before, a missile hit a high-rise apartment building in Sumy. On Monday, local authorities said the death toll from the attack rose to 12, including two children. 89 other people were hurtand search and rescue operations continue.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the strikes on residential buildings in Odessa and Sumy.
Yesterday morning, Russian forces carried out the most extensive coordinated bombardment on Ukrainian territory in months. The attack, covering seven regions, involved 120 missiles and 90 drones, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems. Ukrainian authorities have reported five deaths.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the main target of the assault was Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed this, saying high-precision strikes targeted energy facilities that Moscow says support Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as companies producing military equipment.
Russia
Kremlin condemns US authorization of ATACMS strikes against targets in Russia
The Kremlin has warned of a further escalation of tensions in the war after reports emerged that President Biden authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia's Kursk region. If confirmed, the decision would represent a qualitatively new situation in terms of US involvement in this conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On November 17, several major US media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported that Biden had given Ukraine the green light to use ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia. The White House and Pentagon declined to comment, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm the reports, only noting that the missiles would speak for themselves.
The exact conditions of use of ATACMS remain unclear. According to The New York Times, The Washington PostAnd Axiostheir use is currently limited to strikes in the Kursk region, where North Korean troops are stationed alongside Russian forces. The move would aim to warn North Korea that its forces in the region are vulnerable, hoping to discourage Pyongyang from sending additional troops to Russia.
Ukrainian officials have long sought U.S. permission to target Russian territory with long-range weapons, but Washington has repeatedly refused, fearing a sharp escalation of the conflict. Moscow has described the strikes as a red line, even though previous Western actions, similarly characterized by Russia, have often achieved nothing.
Speculation has circulated in the US media that Biden may approve the use of ATACMS in the final months of his presidency, if Donald Trump is elected to succeed him. Trump himself has not commented on the subject, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., who is not part of his official team, has given his opinion on call policymakers are fools and accuse the US defense industry of trying to start World War III before his father has a chance to create peace and save lives.
|
