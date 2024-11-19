Last war between Ukraine and Russia: furious Russia promises to react to long-range American missiles after the conflict has lasted 1,000 days





The remains of a car that exploded in Sevastopol, killing a Russian naval officer Close Learn more Furious Russia has vowed to respond to President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets in Russia with long-range missiles supplied by the United States, saying Washington is adding fuel to the heat of war as it celebrates its 1,000th day today. It is clear that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps, and has spoken about them, to continue to add fuel to the fire and provoke a further escalation of tensions around this conflict, he said. said spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Peskov referred reporters to Vladimir Putin's earlier remarks, in which the Russian president said such a move would mean NATO countries, the United States and European countries would be at war with Russia. It comes as kyiv today passed the grim mark of 1,000 days of war since Russia's full-scale invasion, with tired troops fighting on many fronts, Ukrainian cities under siege by frequent drone strikes and missiles and officials preparing for Donald Trump to take back the White House. in January. Military losses have been catastrophic, although they remain closely guarded secrets. Public Western estimates based on intelligence reports vary widely, but most say hundreds of thousands of people were killed or injured on each side. Listen: Kremlin says US permission for Ukraine to strike Russia adds fuel to fire Kremlin says US authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia 'adds fuel to fire' Andy GregoryNovember 19, 2024 07:58 Ukrainian army claims to have struck Russian arsenal in Bryansk region The Ukrainian army said it struck a Russian arsenal near the town of Karachev in the Bryansk region overnight. The Ukrainian General Staff said it recorded 12 explosions and secondary detonations in the target area. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 07:46 Britain will help keep Ukraine's lights on, says Lammy Britain will help keep Ukraine's lights on in the face of Putin's aggression, David Lammy has said, as kyiv marks a grim milestone of 1,000 days since the Russian invasion. Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, the foreign minister condemned Moscow's recent attack on Ukraine, adding: It aimed not only to kill Ukrainians, but also to effectively destroy the country's electricity infrastructure. Ukraine and causing power cuts. Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness. But today, alongside my friend Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the UK is showing that its support for Ukraine is unwavering. We will help keep Ukraine tense in the face of Putin's aggression, and this is not only important for the security of Ukraine, Britain or even Europe. Andy GregoryNovember 19, 2024 06:59 Putin's silence looms over Biden's decision to authorize missile strikes in Russia Vladimir Putin has maintained a cold silence over Washington authorizing Ukraine to strike with Russia with its U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACM. However, early signals from the Kremlin warned that Mr Biden was adding fuel to the fire of war and further escalating international tensions. Mr. Biden's decision was almost entirely triggered by North Korea's entry into the fight, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, and was made just before his departure for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru. This is a signal the Biden administration is sending to North Korea and Russia that the decision to involve North Korean units has crossed a red line, according to Glib Voloskyi, an analyst at CBA Initiatives Center, a kyiv-based think tank. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 06:43 Russian attack kills six, including a child, on 1,000th day of war Six people were killed, including a child, in a Russian drone attack on the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, regional officials announced this morning. At least 12 people were injured in a drone attack on a residential dormitory in the small town of Hloukhiv, the military administration of the Sumy region, which borders Russia, said on the Telegram channel. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 06:18 Lammy answers questions about the implications of the Trump presidency for Ukraine David Lammy responded one president at a time when asked how concerned he was about the implications of Donald Trump's presidency for the war in Ukraine. Speaking to the press after a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs said: I studied in this country, I worked there and I know that there is a simple rule: one president at a time. We are dealing with President Biden and we are committed to putting Ukraine in the strongest position possible. Andy GregoryNovember 19, 2024 05:57 Photos: Navalny's wife and Russian opposition leaders condemn Putin's 1,000 days of war Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks during a demonstration by exiled Russian opposition supporters in Berlin ( AFP via Getty Images ) Exiled Russian opposition supporters march with placards in support of Ukraine and against Russian President Putin during a demonstration in Berlin ( AFP via Getty Images ) Russian-British activist, author and former political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin address participants during a demonstration by supporters of the opposition exiled in Russia near the Russian embassy in Berlin. ( AFP via Getty Images ) Protesters demonstrate against Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin ( Getty Images ) Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 05:53 24 hours in Ukraine: a single day shows the reality of life while the war has already lasted 1,000 days The clock on his wall stopped almost as soon as the day began, the hands frozen by the Russian bomb that hit the dormitory serving as housing for Ukrainians displaced by the war. It was 1:45 a.m. in an upstairs bedroom in the eastern town of Zaporizhzhia, where Natalia Panasenko has lived for just under a year after the city she calls home real house fell under Russian occupation. The explosion blew a door on her, shattered her refrigerator and television, and shredded the flowers she had just received for her 63rd birthday. The house was full of people and flowers. People congratulated me… and then there was nothing more. Everything was mixed up in the rubble, she said. I come from a place where war rages every day. We just left there and it seemed to be quieter here. And the war caught up with us again. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 05:38 Biden is finally taking real steps to help Ukraine, but is it too little, too late? It should also prompt the British and French to follow suit and generally encourage other allies to increase their support for Ukraine. However, it's painful to wonder how much more effective this change in tactics would have been if it had been made, say, a year or two ago. In hindsight, President Vladimir Putin's veiled threats of escalation have proven meaningless and now no one thinks he is about to bomb New York, Paris or London to take revenge on the West by giving more of firepower to the Ukrainians. As things stand, in the final days of the Biden administration, it seems unlikely that President Zelensky and his long-suffering people have been virtually asking the West since the early days of this conflict, a game changer. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 05:21 How NATO reacted to Biden authorizing a missile intended for Kyiv to strike Russia Ukraine's NATO allies have welcomed Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with longer-range missiles supplied by the United States. President Andrzej Duda of Poland, a country bordering Ukraine, hailed the decision as a very important, perhaps even decisive, moment in the war. In recent days, we have seen a decisive intensification of Russian attacks against Ukraine, in particular these missile attacks that attack civilian objects and kill people, ordinary Ukrainians, Mr. Duda said. The easing of restrictions on Ukraine is a good thing, said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna of neighboring Estonia. We have said from the beginning that no restrictions should be placed on military support, he told senior European Union diplomats in Brussels. And we have to understand that the situation is more serious than it was perhaps a few months ago. But Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian views, described Biden's decision as an unprecedented escalation that would prolong the war. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 05:20

