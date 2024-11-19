Trump picks former congressman and Fox host as transportation secretary





President-elect Donald Trump has named former Congressman and Fox Business host Sean Duffy to head the Department of Transportation.

Duffy, who was one of Trump's staunchest defenders in cable news, is the second Fox commentator to be chosen for the new cabinet.

If confirmed, he would take charge of aviation, automobile, rail, mass transit and other transportation policies within the Transportation Department, with an annual budget of about $110 billion (86 billion).

“Sean has been a wonderful and well-liked public servant,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social, adding that Duffy was “admired from across the aisle.”

Trump said Duffy would use his experience in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation's infrastructure and fulfill our mission to usher in the golden age of travel, focusing on safety, efficiency and innovation .

“Husband to a wonderful wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News STAR, and father to nine incredible children, Sean knows how important it is for families to be able to travel safely and with peace of mind,” the president-elect said.

Before beginning his career in public service, Duffy was a prosecutor and reality television star, appearing on several shows, including The Real World: Boston and Road Rules: All Stars.

In 2011, he was elected as a Republican to represent Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives, where he served until 2019.

If confirmed, he will succeed Secretary Pete Buttigieg, nominated by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The Department of Transportation has nearly 55,000 employees and leads the nation's efforts in travel and transportation safety, sustainability and efficiency.

The new secretary of state will continue to face a number of aviation safety issues, including Boeing's ongoing problems as the troubled manufacturer addresses a range of safety and quality issues.

The threat of industrial action also looms, along with potential upheaval if Trump follows through on his campaign promise to roll back the Biden administration's new rules on vehicle emissions.

Since his resounding election victory earlier this month, Trump has regularly appointed those he wants to fill to high-ranking positions in his administration, appearing to choose close allies over those with similar political experience.

