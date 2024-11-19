Trump picks Fox's Sean Duffy as transportation secretaryExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump chose former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy, seen here at a rally in 2018, to be his secretary at the Department of Transportation. Andy Manis/Getty Images .

switch captionAndy Manis/Getty Images

WASHINGTON President-elect Trump has chosen Fox News contributor and former Republican congressman Sean Duffy to lead the Department of Transportation.

In announcing the choice, Trump praised Duffy as a “respected voice and communicator” in an article on Truth Social.

Duffy represented his native Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives for eight years. He has worked as a contributor at Fox News since 2020 and has hosted The Bottom Line on Fox Business Network since 2023.

This is the second time in as many weeks that President-elect Trump has chosen a Fox host to serve in his cabinet. He hired Pete Hegseth from Fox & Friends to run the Department of Defense.

Duffy's roots in the television business run deep. He appeared on MTV's The Real World in 1997 and another reality show called Road Rules: All Stars, where he met his future wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, also a Fox host.

Duffy is also an accomplished lumberjack, winning several world championships in speed climbing.

After earning a law degree, Duffy served as the district attorney for Ashland County, Wisc. from 2002 until 2010, when he resigned to run for Congress. In Washington, he served on the House Financial Services Committee, where he also served as Chairman of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

“Admired from across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to overcome significant legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota history,” Trump wrote in his message.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., DOT is a large department with an annual budget of more than $100 billion and more than 57,000 employees deeply involved in maintaining the aviation system, highways, railways and ports of the country. Joel Rose/NPR .

switch captionJoel Rose/NPR

If confirmed as Secretary of Transportation, Duffy would lead a sprawling department with an annual budget of more than $100 billion and more than 57,000 employees deeply involved in maintaining the airline system, highways, railways and ports of the country.

Under current Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the department has doled out billions of dollars in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law to build roads and bridges, dig tunnels, upgrade airports and more.

Buttigieg has also pursued an ambitious agenda to protect the consumer rights of air travelers, despite some pushback from airlines. And he touted efforts to make the nation's roads safer for pedestrians and other vulnerable users.

The future of these initiatives is now in question.

The Department of Transportation includes the Federal Aviation Administration, which is in charge of the nation's airspace, as well as agencies that regulate the nation's railroads and set safety standards for passenger cars, trucks, and vehicles. commercial.

There are several areas where the department's broad mandate intersects with the business interests of Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who stands to benefit from Trump's victory after investing hundreds of millions of dollars in his campaign. re-election.

Musk's company SpaceX has sometimes clashed with FAA regulators over its launch practices.

Another DOT component, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is formally investigating Musk's automaker Tesla over its “Full Self-Driving” system after the company reported four crashes in low visibility conditions , including one that killed a pedestrian. The investigation is just the latest effort by NHTSA to examine Tesla's driver assistance systems, including an earlier investigation into its “Autopilot” system after a series of crashes involving parked emergency vehicles.

The Secretary of Transportation during President-elect Trump's first term, Elaine Chao, resigned after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, citing the “traumatic and entirely preventable” violence of that day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/18/nx-s1-5188388/dot-transportation-secretary-sean-duffy-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos