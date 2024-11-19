Donald Trump's mass deportation plan: President-elect plans to declare national emergency and use military to deport, sparking alarm in Illinois





CHICAGO (WLS) — President-elect Donald Trump's announcement Monday to declare a national emergency to fulfill his campaign promise of mass expulsions of migrants living in the United States without legal authorization is raising alarms in the 'Illinois.

In Little Village, a sense of uncertainty looms over what Trump will do with his deportation plans.

“But imagine this on 26th Street or Michigan Avenue, tanks coming down our streets. This will be the new Tiananmen Square. The fact is, this is serious,” said 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez said.

Trump has promised mass deportations several times during his election campaign, most recently at his Madison Square Garden rally before the election.

“On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get criminals out,” Trump said.

But questions arise about the legality of Trump's plans to use the military.

Gov. JB Pritzker said it would be unwarranted and possibly unconstitutional.

“We are of course deeply concerned that the president of the United States is calling the military inside the United States, where people live in peace, even though there may be undocumented people,” Pritzker said.

Immigrant advocacy groups in Chicago and across the country are already gearing up for battle.

The Resurrection Project said it was reminding immigrants without permanent legal status of their rights, warning them not to open their doors if someone knocked without a warrant. He also has attorneys on standby.

“I mean, I think we're going to be counting on, you know, making sure that any kind of potential lawsuits that might be brought against the administration for its misuse and misuse of the military or the National Guard are ready ” said Erandira Rendon, vice president of immigrant justice for the Resurrection Project.

A constitutional law expert said the president can, under the Insurrection Act, call on the military to quell uprisings. But given that the current immigration situation has been decades in the making, this hardly seems like an emergency.

