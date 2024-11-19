Latest Ukraine-Russia war: UK should authorize Storm Shadow missile strikes in Russia as war reaches 1,000th day





The remains of a car that exploded in Sevastopol, killing a Russian naval officer Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more The UK is set to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was time to redouble support for Ukraine. After US President Joe Biden agreed to authorize the firing of US long-range Atacms missiles at Russia, Mr Starmer said he recognized the need to do more to support Ukraine's war effort . I have been very clear for a long time: we must redouble our efforts. We must ensure that Ukraine has what is needed for as long as it is needed, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war, the Prime Minister said at the G20 summit. Mr Starmer said he would not go into operational detail. The Kremlin accused the United States of adding fuel to the fire and said the move would mean NATO countries, the United States and European countries, would be at war with Russia. This comes as kyiv today passes the grim milestone of 1,000 days of war since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Nuclear state's participation in aggression against Russia will be considered joint attack, Kremlin says Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state will be treated as a joint attack, a Kremlin spokesperson said. It comes as Russia reacts with fury to US President Joe Biden's decision to allow the use of long-range missiles on Russian territory. The Kremlin's goal is to make its potential enemies recognize the inevitability of Russian retaliation for any attack on Russia or its allies, the spokesperson added. But the Kremlin's warnings about its willingness to use nuclear weapons are not new and have been consistent over the past few years. Russia has always sought to minimize the nuclear threat, the spokesperson said. Alex CroftNovember 19, 2024 09:14 Kremlin: we will use nuclear weapons if sovereignty is threatened Russia has reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against it or Belarus using conventional weapons, a Kremlin spokesperson said. Any critical threat to Russia's sovereignty will result in a harsh response, Russia stressed. Russia still considers the use of nuclear weapons as a deterrent, an extreme measure, the Kremlin added. Putin's regime has consistently rattled the West over the threat of nuclear weapons. ( P.A. ) Alex CroftNovember 19, 2024 09:00 UK should allow use of long-range missiles in Russia The UK will double its support for Ukraine, fueling speculation that UK-supplied missiles could be used by kyiv's forces to hit targets deep inside Russia. Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia after months of pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The British government does not want to know whether restrictions on the use of the Storm Shadow missiles it supplies would also be eased, but Defense Secretary John Healey stressed that the UK was working closely with the United States. -United. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I'm not going to go into operational detail, because the only winner, if we had to do it, is (Vladimir) Putin, and I'm not prepared to do that. He told media at the G20 summit in Brazil: “I have been very clear for a long time, we need to redouble our efforts. We must ensure that Ukraine has what is needed for as long as it is needed, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war. Alex CroftNovember 19, 2024 08:55 Seven dead, including a child, in Russian strike Seven people, including a child, were killed in a Russian drone attack on the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, a Ukrainian resident, said Tuesday. The drone attack on a residential building in Hloukhiv, a small residential town on the border with Russia, left 12 injured, including two children, the Sumy military administration said on Telegram. “Each new Russian strike only confirms [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's true intentions. He wants the war to continue, he is not interested in talking about peace,” Mr. Zelensky said. A video shared by Mr Zelensky shows rescuers searching through rubble after two drones partially destroyed the building. Russian forces have heavily bombarded the Sumy region in recent months. A missile strike on Sunday killed 11 people and injured 89. Alex CroftNovember 19, 2024 08:31 Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 51 drones overnight Ukraine's air force said it shot down 51 of 87 drones launched by Russia overnight Tuesday. It lost track of the remaining 30 drones on its radars, and one of them was still flying in Ukrainian airspace, the force added. Alex CroftNovember 19, 2024 08:12 Listen: Kremlin says US permission for Ukraine to strike Russia adds fuel to fire Kremlin says US authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia 'adds fuel to fire' Andy GregoryNovember 19, 2024 07:58 Ukrainian army claims to have struck Russian arsenal in Bryansk region The Ukrainian army said it struck a Russian arsenal near the town of Karachev in the Bryansk region overnight. The Ukrainian General Staff said it recorded 12 explosions and secondary detonations in the target area. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 07:46 Britain will help keep Ukraine's lights on, says Lammy Britain will help keep Ukraine's lights on in the face of Putin's aggression, David Lammy has said, as kyiv marks a grim milestone of 1,000 days since the Russian invasion. Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, the foreign minister condemned Moscow's recent attack on Ukraine, adding: It aimed not only to kill Ukrainians, but also to effectively destroy the country's electricity infrastructure. Ukraine and causing power cuts. Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness. But today, alongside my friend Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the UK is showing that its support for Ukraine is unwavering. We will help keep Ukraine tense in the face of Putin's aggression, and this is not only important for the security of Ukraine, Britain or even Europe. Andy GregoryNovember 19, 2024 06:59 Putin's silence looms over Biden's decision to authorize missile strikes in Russia Vladimir Putin has maintained a cold silence over Washington authorizing Ukraine to strike with Russia with its U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACM. However, early signals from the Kremlin warned that Mr Biden was adding fuel to the fire of war and further escalating international tensions. Mr. Biden's decision was almost entirely triggered by North Korea's entry into the fight, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, and was made just before his departure for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru. This is a signal the Biden administration is sending to North Korea and Russia that the decision to involve North Korean units has crossed a red line, according to Glib Voloskyi, an analyst at CBA Initiatives Center, a kyiv-based think tank. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 06:43 Russian attack kills six, including a child, on 1,000th day of war Six people were killed, including a child, in a Russian drone attack on the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, regional officials announced this morning. At least 12 people were injured in a drone attack on a residential dormitory in the small town of Hloukhiv, the military administration of the Sumy region, which borders Russia, said on the Telegram channel. Arpan RaiNovember 19, 2024 06:18

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-long-range-missiles-biden-putin-latest-b2648784.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos