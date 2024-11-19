Oklahoma superintendent prays for Trump in video students need





Oklahoma's superintendent of education sent an email to public school principals asking them to show students his video announcing the creation of a new Department of Religious Liberty and Patriotism within the Department of Education. 'State education.

Ryan Walters, a Republican, announced the new office Wednesday and sent the email to school superintendents across the state on Thursday.

As one of the first steps of the newly created department, we are asking all Oklahoma schools to disseminate the attached video to all enrolled children, according to the email.

Districts have also been asked to send the video to all parents of students.

In the video, Walters claims that religious freedom has been attacked and patriotism mocked by woke teachers unions, then he prays for America's leaders after saying that students are not required to join prayer.

In particular, I pray for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring change to the country, Walters said.

In announcing the creation of the new department, Walters said it would oversee investigations into abuses against individual religious freedom or displays of patriotism.

Two of the state's largest districts, Edmond in suburban Oklahoma City and Bixby in suburban Tulsa, said they had no plans to show the video to students.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa district, the state's largest, did not immediately return our phone call for comment. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City district, the second largest, said district officials would meet to discuss the email.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office issued a statement Friday saying Walters had no authority under state law to issue such a warrant.

Not only is this executive order unenforceable, it is contrary to parental rights, local control and individual free exercise rights, the statement said.

Walters already faces two lawsuits over his June mandate that schools integrate the Bible into lesson plans for students in grades 5 through 12. Several school districts have already said they will ignore this mandate.

One of the lawsuits also notes that the initial request for proposal issued by the State Department of Education to purchase the Bibles appears to have been tailored to match the Bibles endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, which sold for $59.99 each. .

The tender was later modified at the request of state purchasing officials.

The Associated Press reported in October that Trump's Bible, God Bless the USA, was printed in China, a country that Trump has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices, at a price of less than 3 dollars per Bible.

Walters announced earlier this week that it had purchased more than 500 Bibles that will be used in government Advanced Placement classes.

A release from the Department of Education says the 500 God Bless the USA Bibles were ordered Thursday for about $25,000 and will arrive in the coming weeks.

Walters, a former public school teacher elected in 2022, ran on a platform of fighting woke ideology, banning books from school libraries and getting rid of radical leftists who he says are indoctrinating children into classrooms.

