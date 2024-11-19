UK's Starmer meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks trade deal with India that even Rishi Sunak couldn't strike | Latest news India





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday his government would resume trade talks with India following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 18, 2024. (AFP) Boosting foreign trade is essential to creating a strong national economy. The UK has pledged to negotiate a trade deal with India, one of the world's fastest growing economies, a statement issued by his office, said. It adds that the UK will seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade deal, and deepen cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change. Starmer said a new trade deal with India would support jobs and prosperity in the UK. Boosting economic growth is key to improving workers' living standards, Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street after the bilateral meeting. A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and is a step forward in our mission to generate growth and opportunity across our country. A statement issued by Prime Minister Modi's office said the two leaders stressed the importance of resuming negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as soon as possible. They also expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams to resolve the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking free trade agreement. Modi, who met Starmer for the first time since taking office, described the exchange with the British prime minister as “extremely productive.” “For India, the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we look forward to working closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology,” Modi said in an article on X. Talks on an India-UK FTA Negotiations between the two countries stalled in May after 14 rounds spread over two years, delayed by elections first in India and then in the United Kingdom. The strong personal relationship between Modi and Rishi Sunak, the former British prime minister, was seen as the best chance of securing a deal, but it has proven elusive. Before negotiations were frozen, people close to both negotiating teams told Bloomberg that there were still hurdles to overcome in the areas of goods, services and investment, suggesting Starmer will have his work cut out for him. the board to reach an agreement. Yet Starmer, who came to power in July, has said economic growth has been his main goal since his term in office. A trade deal with India and closer economic ties with China are part of achieving this goal. The UK's trade relationship with India was worth $42 billion in the 12 months to June 2024, Number 10 Downing Street said, with UK exports accounting for around 40% of total trade. The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which began in January 2022, aim to strengthen economic ties by providing access to India's large and growing market, bypassing high tariff barriers. The agreement covers 26 chapters, including goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

