G20 Rio takes forward people-centric decisions taken at India meeting: PM Modi | News from India





Addressing the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Brazil's agenda focused on the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that the approach highlighted the concerns of the South and advanced the people-centric decisions of the New G20 Delhi Summit. He further highlighted that the Indian G20 Presidencies' call for the principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' continued to resonate during the Rio conversations. During the summit (November 18-19), the Prime Minister will present India's position on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Declaration in New Delhi and the La Voices from the Global South organized by India in 2017. the last two years. Speaking about India's initiatives to combat hunger and poverty, Modi noted that India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years and is distributing free foodgrains to 800 million people in the country. On India's success in tackling food security, the Prime Minister highlighted that its back-to-basics, forward-looking approach was yielding results. He then explained the steps taken by India to foster women-led development. The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by India to strengthen food security in Africa and elsewhere. In this regard, he welcomed the Brazilian initiative to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, emphasizing that the countries of the South were seriously affected by the food, oil and fertilizer crises created by the ongoing conflicts and that, therefore, their concerns had to be prioritized. . The people-centered decisions taken at the G20 Summit in New Delhi were implemented during the Brazilian presidency, he said, adding: “It is a great satisfaction that we have prioritized the goals of sustainable development. Speaking about India's achievements in this regard, he said, “In the last 10 years, we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty. More than 800 million people receive free food grains. Around 550 million people benefit from the world's largest health insurance system. India not only ensures food security but also focuses on nutrition, he said, adding that the country contributes to global food security. We have recently provided humanitarian aid to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, he said. Modi also met outgoing US President Joe Biden during the 19th G20 summit. “With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. It’s always a pleasure to meet him,” PM Modi said in an article on X. Prime Minister Modi also met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He also had an interaction with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. “A wonderful interaction with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro,” he posted on X. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi thanked Brazilian President Lula da Silva for the warm welcome on his arrival at the venue. “I look forward to the discussions at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thank you to President Lula for his warm welcome,” he said in a message on X. Prime Minister Modi also had a meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also attending the summit in Brazil.

