PM Modi strengthens global partnerships at G20 summit in Brazil, engages with world leaders





Meloni described the meeting as a valuable opportunity for dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing the India-Italy strategic partnership. She expressed the desire to deepen the bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both countries. Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed improving ties in trade, security, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Nice to meet President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 summit in Brazil. This year is special because we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Our discussions focused on strengthening ties in the areas of trade, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and much more, Modi shared on X. The MEA noted that the meeting commemorated 75 years of warm relations between India and Indonesia and highlighted the importance of expanding their comprehensive strategic partnership to new areas. During his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Modi focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries. We had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. India cherishes its long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, particularly in the area of ​​renewable energy and green hydrogen. We also talked about strong defense relations, people-to-people relations and other topics, Modi posted on X. The MEA added that the discussions included bilateral ties in the areas of economy, renewable energy, defense and cooperation in multilateral forums. Modis' discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store focused on investment linkages and renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen and the blue economy.

