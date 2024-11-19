



HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – At the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru last weekend, President Joe Biden met with 20 leaders from Pacific Rim countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was the last meeting between the two leaders, two months before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. They spoke for about two hours and discussed cybercrime, drug trafficking, the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea's presence in Ukraine. Xi was sending messages to the new administration that cooperation is better than conflict and rivalry, and that is something he has said in the past, as if China cannot be contained and this new war Cold weather could not be won and should not be fought, Rob said. York, director of regional affairs for the Hawaii-based think tank Pacific Forum. Attention has been focused on Trump's promise to roll back U.S. leadership in global free trade and impose 60% tariffs on Chinese goods, moves that are stoking rivalry. During Trump's first term, the United States imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in Chinese goods, and Trump claims China started the COVID-19 pandemic, which further strained relations between Beijing and Washington. At the APEC summit, Xi rejected protectionism, urged members to tear down walls that hinder trade flows and criticized tariffs as dating back to history. We could see tariffs passed sooner, but will they be as extensive as he promised on the campaign trail? We won't know until he takes office, York said. Another concern is a number of China hawks in the Trump cabinet, including Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, who appears to lack a unified vision on foreign policy. York believes that relations between the United States and North Korea will likely not have the same tone as those of the first Trump administration. There will be diplomacy with North Korea, if North Korea wants it, York said. But I'm not convinced they're going to pursue this right away with the person who left them at the altar in Hanoi. North Korea appears to have indicated since 2020 that its efforts to achieve the equivalent of the United States were a waste of time and that it would be better off aligning itself with China and Russia and their new global vision. At the same time, Biden also met with the leaders of South Korea and Japan to address North Korea and Russia. He is traveling to the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro this week. Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

