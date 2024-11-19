“This will strengthen economic ties” Guyanese look forward to PM Modi’s visit

Georgetown [Guyana]November 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Guyana, residents of Indian origin in the oil-rich Caribbean country have expressed excitement over his “historic” state visit. It is estimated that almost 40 percent of the population is of Indian origin.

Prime Minister Modi had said in a statement before beginning a five-day visit that his visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, would be “the first” by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 50 years .

“We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of India's oldest diasporas, who emigrated more than 185 years ago, and I will engage in dialogue, dear democracy, as I address their Parliament,” he said.

He further said, “During this visit, I will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We remained united through thick and thin. The summit will allow us to renew historic ties and expand our cooperation in new areas.”

CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) is a political and economic union of 15 member states and five associate members in the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean. The organization was founded in 1973 in Chaguaramas, Trinidad.

Pravinchandra Dave, a financial consultant working in Guyana, said Guyana is delighted to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visit provides several economic opportunities for both countries as Guyana's currency, the Guyana Dollar, is relatively stable for 12 years.

Dave said Guyana’s neighboring countries do not have a stable currency, which gives Guyana an advantage over them.

“The CARICOM countries, which are Guyana's neighbors, can provide very little support or assistance because they have their own problems. They are a self-sustaining type of economy, dependent on a only culture or tourism. Their currencies have depreciated too much. ” Contrary to this, Guyana's economy and currency have remained stable for 12 years. It is amazing to see that this is the only country where the country’s currency has not depreciated and this is a big boost for the country,” he said.

Dave told ANI that such a high-profile visit had never taken place in Guyana before.

“Guyana is really delighted to have Prime Minister Modi in Guyana. No Indian Prime Minister or Indian President has ever been to Guyana, as far as I can remember. Not just any third world country, whether this whether the United States, the United Kingdom or Canada, their leader has come here,” he said.

Dave added that PM Modi has created an image of Indians in a way that makes them proud of themselves.

“PM Modi has created an image of Indians, right, and Indian culture in such a way that every Indian feels proud of our culture, our religion, our economy and our finances because of PM Modi. Before PM Modi came on the scene, no, it was not that high because I saw Guyana before and after PM Modi, it made a huge change,” he said.

At a press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said that if India wanted to partner with Guyana on issues related to energy, the scope of cooperation was much broader.

“As you know, Guyana is on the cusp of economic and developmental transformation with a major discovery of oil and gas. We hope to associate them in a certain number of areas, notably that of hydrocarbons, but also in the areas of health, education and defense. It is the fastest growing economy in the world and we will have partnership opportunities in various areas,” Mazumdar said.

Meanwhile, Pravinchandra Dave said: “This now provides us with a huge opportunity to invest in Guyana from India as well as establish technical, financial and managerial collaboration with India, which can benefit both countries. And one more opportunity we can have is Many technicians can get a job opportunity in Guyana. Because jobs are available in Guyana, but there is no one available. Mainly because Guyana was considered a third world country.

He also said that Guyana is too far from India and there are no direct flights. So, if an airline takes the initiative to have direct flights between the two countries, travel would become smoother.

“Guyana's proximity to India is very great. You know, either you have to come from the UK or the US. That's a problem. If an airline takes the initiative to have a direct link between Guyana and India or through any Gulf country, that will be of immense help But I can tell you in short that there are huge opportunities, business opportunities, opportunities for. medical tourism, technical cooperation opportunities, and it is in “Immense, it's an unexplored country,” he said.

Dave said Guyanese are excited about Prime Minister Modi’s visit and this visit will be remembered for years to come.

“We're excited. Everyone wants to see him, everyone wants to meet him, everyone wants to have a picture with him. We know it's not possible, but it will be a great pleasure and it will be a great milestone in history. “The Guyana-India relationship and the Prime Minister’s visit will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

In 2023, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfan Ali was the chief guest at the Overseas Bharatiya Divas and received the Overseas Bharatiya Samman, the highest honor bestowed on people of Indian origin. Following this, in February 2023, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo also visited India.

“Prime Minister Mark Phillips also visited in February this year. There were ministerial visits in the areas of Agriculture and Health, and the Chief of the Defense Staff was here last week. The Foreign Minister visited Guyana in April 2023 and met the entire leadership of the time,” the MEA Secretary (East) said.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Guyana from November 19 to 23, Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali. He will also address the National Assembly of Guyana and he will also address the diaspora.

“The Indian diaspora in Guyana arrived in 1838, so it has been more than 180 years since there has been an Indian presence in Guyana. Today, around 40% of the 800,000 inhabitants are of Indian origin and constitute a vital link between our two countries,” Mazumdar said.

the MEA official said India has a long-standing development partnership with Guyana in the areas of health, connectivity, renewable energy and water.

GRSE built an ocean ferry which India supplied to Guyana last year and India also supplied two HAL-228 aircraft this year under a line of credit to Guyana.

Solar lighting has been provided to approximately 30,000 indigenous communities in 30,000 homes and we have so far hosted 800 ITEC alumni from Guyana who studied in India. “In fact, President His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali himself is also an alumnus of ITEC Fellowships,” Jaideep Mazumdar said at a press briefing last week.

In Guyana, the Prime Minister will also co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Grenada, who currently chairs CARICOM, in the presence of leaders of all CARICOM countries.

This is only the second summit between India and CARICOM and the first in a CARICOM country. The only other summit held was in 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “This is an important summit and we hope to have a very rich program of cooperation with CARICOM during this summit,” Mazumdar said.

“We recently had a joint meeting of the Commission at my level with CARICOM countries during which we identified a range of areas on which discussions will continue during the Summit. These will be considered in detail and identified areas of cooperation in areas such as healthcare,” Mazumdar said.

“CARICOM countries have been a strong partner of India in the Global South and have participated in every iteration of the Voices of the Global South Summits and we will continue this dialogue at the second India-CARICOM Summit,” he said. -he added. (ANI)