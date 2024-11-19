Pakistani Imran Khan asks people to join November 24 protest





Disturbed by the government's decision to ban Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Imran Khan on Monday made a strong appeal to the people, urging them to join the protest his party is organizing in the federal capital on November 24.

Speaking to journalists, the former prime minister called the upcoming protest a critical national movement, reports dawn.

“Today, I call on the entire nation to take to the streets on November 24. This is not just the PTI's problem, [rather] it is the business of all Pakistanis,” he said, emphasizing the broader importance of the protest in the face of what he called a concerted effort to silence political opposition.

The incarcerated leader condemned the government's continued efforts to block access to social media platforms and restrict the use of VPNs, saying the measures were part of an attempt to suppress freedom of expression and limit communication .

“X [formerly Twitter] has been blocked, and now even VPN access is restricted. People are being denied the right to access information and Pakistan has lost billions due to these internet shutdowns. It is a direct attack on people’s rights,” he lamented.

The PTI founder accused authorities of targeting his supporters with illegal detentions. “Earlier, they kidnapped people in the name of terrorism. Today, they do it under the cover of national security, selecting political workers rather than terrorists,” he lamented.

“Instead of negotiations, we are seeing arrests of our workers. The refusal of the PML-N to organize elections [to the Punjab Assembly] until [then-CJP Umar Ata] Bandial leave constitutes a violation of the Constitution,” he argued, accusing the government of not respecting the laws of the country.

Mr. Khan highlighted the role of foreign powers in Pakistan's internal affairs, saying that statements by foreign governments were not interference but a reflection of their policies._Agencies.

