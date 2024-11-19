“Modiji who sent you money at a rate? »: Rahul Gandhi rips into Narendra Modi-led BJP over Vinod Tawde affair ahead of Maharashtra polls





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reacted sharply to the ongoing cash-for-vote controversy involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde that has rocked the political landscape in Maharashtra. Speaking on Tuesday, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being complicit in plundering public funds and sending you “into the tempo”. The charge stems from a claim by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur, who alleged that Tawde was involved in handing over Rs 5 crore to a BJP candidate in Virar, Maharashtra. Thakur said he was informed by BJP insiders about Tawde's plan to influence voters with a big sum. Modiji, from whom SAFE did this 5 crores come? Who looted public money and sent you into this tempo?” Gandhi wrote on social media platform cronyism. The Congress leaders' remarks were a clear response to Modis' accusations during the 2024 general election campaign, in which he had suggested that the Congress was remaining silent on cronyism due to the influx of black money into its ranks. Gandhi responded, suggesting that Modi's words were born from “personal experience”. According to Thakur, he initially doubted the authenticity of this claim, but later confirmed the details of the alleged transaction. “BJP leaders told me that Vinod Tawde was coming to Virar to distribute 5 crores. I didn't think such a high-ranking leader would stoop to this level, but I saw it here, added Thakur. He urged the Election Commission (EC) to take prompt action against the BJP and Tawde. However, Tawde categorically rejected these accusations. He explained that his visit was linked to a meeting with Nalasopara MP candidates to discuss the model code of conduct for elections, including voting procedures and self-sealing. He insisted that any suggestion of money distribution was false and called on the Electoral Commission to investigate the incident, including by checking CCTV footage. I have been in politics for 40 years. I am well known to the Thakurs. The Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation, Tawde said. Following the controversy, Vasai Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule confirmed that two FIRs had been filed in connection with the case. She revealed that police recovered money and diaries from the hotel where the incident took place. A third FIR is expected to be filed for holding an illegal press conference. Despite these developments, Chougule assured that the situation was under control. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called the allegations baseless, saying the meeting was part of the party's routine discussions on the voting process. This is a final attempt by the MVA. Tawde is a respected national leader, and no one has 5 crores in his pocket. CCTV footage will prove no such money was exchanged, he said, demanding proof from the accusers. The controversy continues to intensify as the two political camps trade accusations, with the Electoral Commission expected to closely monitor developments.

