Xi Jinping calls for political solution in Ukraine





President Xi Jinping on Monday urged G20 leaders to support efforts to defuse the war in Ukraine and reach a “political solution”, state media reported. “The G20 should help the United Nations and its Security Council play a greater role, and support all efforts to peacefully resolve crises,” Xi said, according to CCTV. He called on leaders to avoid “fallout” from battlefields and escalating fighting, and to help “calm the Ukrainian crisis and seek a political solution.” The president's remarks at the G20 summit in Brazil come shortly after Ukraine reportedly received the green light from the United States to launch long-range missiles supplied by Washington against targets in Russia. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that any use of these missiles by Ukraine to attack Russian territory would mark a radical escalation of the conflict, fundamentally change the nature of the war and trigger an “adequate and tangible” response from Russia. In his speech, Xi also called for efforts to strengthen multilateral trading systems and warned against politicizing economic issues. He called for more international governance and cooperation on AI, saying it should not become “a game between rich countries and the rich.” Earlier in the day, the president touted China's support for the developing world and promised more aid initiatives, including proposing an initiative with three other G20 members to help the Global South secure a better access to scientific and technological innovations. During a session on reforming global governance institutions, Xi warned against protectionism in the name of green and low-carbon development, referring to tariffs on Chinese products like electric vehicles and biodiesel imposed by the members of the G20. “We need to improve global trade governance and build a global economy characterized by openness,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. (Agencies)

